Mae Muller drops vulnerable new song ‘MTJL

It comes ahead of the release of her debut album, ‘Sorry I’m Late’.

25th August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Pop superstar-in-the-making Mae Muller has today shared her latest single, the personal and intimate ‘MTJL’. It arrives ahead of her debut album ‘Sorry I’m Late’, which is due to hit shelves on 15th September. Exploring Mae’s own insecurities, ‘MTJL’ - an acronym of ‘maybe that’s just life’ - allows her vocals to take centre stage, backed only by gentle acoustic guitar.

Of the new track, Mae has said: “I think it was really important for me to have a moment where it was just going to be really stripped-back, just me and a guitar. I just wanted it to be a diary entry - I wasn’t worried about the usual verse, pre-chorus, chorus structure of the song as such, I just wanted to get it off my chest. I feel like as humans we’re very good at being hard on ourselves and we all want what we can’t have, so this track was just a bit of an outpouring of all my insecurities. I definitely have a lot but I’m learning to accept them, it’s what makes us human. I think this is probably the best song I’ve written lyrically, and I’m very proud of it.”

‘MTJL’ is the latest single to be taken from the album, following recent cuts ‘Me Myself & I’ and the top ten hit ‘I Wrote A Song’. Check out the full tracklist of ‘Sorry I’m Late’ below:

1. I Just Came To Dance
2. Sorry Daniel
3. Bitch With A Broken Heart
4. I Wrote A Son
5. Me, Myself & I
6. Tatiana (feat. Dylan)
7. Somebody New
8. I Wish I Could Hate You
9. Little Bit Sad
10. MTJL
11. Breathe
12. Something Real
13. Nervous (In A Good Way)
14. Better Days (NEIKED x Mae Muller x Polo G)
15. Porn Lied To Us
16. Miss America
17. Written By A Woman

