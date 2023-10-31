News
Mae Muller chats ‘Sorry I’m Late’ and being a teenager on new episode of Before They Knew Better
The pop ledge (and this year’s UK Eurovision entrant) gives us a glimpse back to her early years in London.
Before They Knew Better is DIY’s new podcast series, in which we chat to some of your fav musicians about all the silly stories and embarrassing memories of their formative years. So far, we’ve heard from Sigrid, Olivia Dean, and Bastille’s tiger onesie-clad frontman Dan Smith, but this week it’s the turn of Eurovision entrant and all-round pop icon Mae Muller.
Speaking on the latest episode of Before They Knew Better - available to listen now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and all major podcast platforms - Mae talks us through her time running around Camden as a teen, giving herself a haircut (just check out that adorable pic), and her love of Florence + The Machine.
“I must have been about six, and I just got the urge to give myself a makeover and chop my hair off,” she shares. “I did it in my bedroom and I remember trying to hide the bits of hair. I thought my mum would be really angry, but she says it’s the chicest haircut I’ve ever had!”
Before They Knew Better is DIY’s new podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, hosted by Lisa Wright and Giles Bidder, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.
Tune into the second episode with Mae Muller now, and remember to like and subscribe on your chosen platform!
