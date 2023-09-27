Mae Muller - Sorry I’m Late

Navigating love, loss, and everything in between, Mae Muller uses this lengthy 17-track debut to explore a series of experiences through her own personal lens. Carefree opener ‘I Just Came To Dance’, the unapologetic ‘Bitch With A Broken Heart’ and celebration of self-love ‘Me, Myself & I’ provide the summery bops while the piano-led, stripped-back acoustic ballad ‘MTJL’ centres around learning to accept life’s imperfections. Then, as the record nears its end comes the fearlessly defiant ‘Written By A Woman’. Capturing the highs and lows of womanhood via catchy pop, ‘Sorry I’m Late’ may have been a long time coming (see what she did there), but it’s worth the wait.