Album Review

Mae Muller - Sorry I’m Late

Mae Muller - Sorry I’m Late

Reviewer: Emily Savage

Released: 15th September 2023

Label: EMI

Navigating love, loss, and everything in between, Mae Muller uses this lengthy 17-track debut to explore a series of experiences through her own personal lens. Carefree opener ‘I Just Came To Dance’, the unapologetic ‘Bitch With A Broken Heart’ and celebration of self-love ‘Me, Myself & I’ provide the summery bops while the piano-led, stripped-back acoustic ballad ‘MTJL’ centres around learning to accept life’s imperfections. Then, as the record nears its end comes the fearlessly defiant ‘Written By A Woman’. Capturing the highs and lows of womanhood via catchy pop, ‘Sorry I’m Late’ may have been a long time coming (see what she did there), but it’s worth the wait.

Mae Muller: Tunnel Vision

Interview

Mae Muller: Tunnel Vision

From the ashes of a less than ideal Eurovision result, Mae Muller has emerged as a likely candidate for the crown of Britain’s next big pop girly. On her debut album ‘Sorry I’m Late’, she’s ready to stake her claim.

Play Video

Tags: Mae Muller, Reviews, Album Reviews

Latest News

Grove shares news of new EP ‘Pl*y’

Grove shares news of new EP Pl*y

Ben Gregory announces upcoming EP ‘Bodied’

Ben Gregory announces upcoming EP Bodied

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes announce new album ‘Dark Rainbow’

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes announce new album Dark Rainbow

Matt Maltese releases latest single ‘The Earth Is A Very Small Dot’

Matt Maltese releases latest single The Earth Is A Very Small Dot

Blonde Redhead share double single and short film ‘Sit Down For Dinner Pts 1 & 2’

Blonde Redhead share double single and short film Sit Down For Dinner Pts 1 & 2

Read More

Interview

Mae Muller on Eurovision and her debut album, ‘Sorry I’m Late’

Mae Muller: Tunnel Vision

From the ashes of a less than ideal Eurovision result, Mae Muller has emerged as a likely candidate for the crown of Britain’s next big pop girly. On her debut album ‘Sorry I’m Late’, she’s ready to stake her claim.

22nd September 2023, 3:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY