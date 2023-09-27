Mae Muller - Sorry I’m Late

Album Review
Mae Muller - Sorry I’m Late4 Stars
Navigating love, loss, and everything in between, Mae Muller uses this lengthy 17-track debut to explore a series of experiences through her own personal lens. Carefree opener ‘I Just Came To Dance’, the unapologetic ‘Bitch With A Broken Heart’ and celebration of self-love ‘Me, Myself & I’ provide the summery bops while the piano-led, stripped-back acoustic ballad ‘MTJL’ centres around learning to accept life’s imperfections. Then, as the record nears its end comes the fearlessly defiant ‘Written By A Woman’. Capturing the highs and lows of womanhood via catchy pop, ‘Sorry I’m Late’ may have been a long time coming (see what she did there), but it’s worth the wait.
Mae Muller: Tunnel Vision
From the ashes of a less than ideal Eurovision result, Mae Muller has emerged as a likely candidate for the crown of Britain’s next big pop girly. On her debut album ‘Sorry I’m Late’, she’s ready to stake her claim.
22nd September 2023, 3:00pm
Mae Muller drops album closer ‘Written By A Woman’
The pop sensation's debut album will arrive later this month.
15th September 2023, 3:29pm
Mae Muller drops vulnerable new song ‘MTJL’
It comes ahead of the release of her debut album, ‘Sorry I’m Late’.
25th August 2023, 11:54am
CMAT is the cover star of DIY’s August 2023 issue!
Our bumper summer issue also features The Hives, Paris Texas, Mae Muller, Genesis Owusu and loads more!
7th August 2023, 3:00pm
