News

Mae Muller drops album closer ‘Written By A Woman

The pop sensation’s debut album will arrive later this month.

15th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Mae Muller, News, Listen

Mae Muller’s hotly anticipated debut album, ‘Sorry I’m Late’, is due to hit shelves on 29th September, but today she’s shared another pre-release teaser in the form of LP closer ‘Written By A Woman’.

Of the new track, Mae has shared: ““It’s one of my favourite tracks on the album, it’s all about the female gaze and speaking about things from a woman’s perspective, which feels right to have it as the final track. I just think that a lot of the time, what men think women find attractive is not true at all – we don’t necessarily want an alpha male, we want someone who’s in touch with their feminine side and who isn’t afraid to show emotion. Being gentle is sexy as hell! There’s enough music out there that caters for the male gaze, so I wanted to write about what I find attractive.”

‘Written By A Woman’ follows Mae’s previous hit singles ‘I Just Came To Dance’ and ‘I Wrote A Song’, as well as the more gentle ‘MTJL’ and lead album track ‘Me, Myself & I’.

You can read our feature interview with Mae in our August 2023 print magazine - available here - and watch the official video for ‘Written By A Woman’ below:

Tags: Mae Muller, News, Listen

Latest News

NewDad announce debut album ‘Madra’

NewDad announce debut album Madra

yeule shares album title track ‘softscars’

yeule shares album title track softscars

FIZZ release latest track ‘You, Me, Lonely’

FIZZ release latest track You, Me, Lonely

BIG SPECIAL to launch new single ‘Desperate Breakfast’ with a one-off gig at Bethnal Green’s Billy’s Cafe

BIG SPECIAL to launch new single Desperate Breakfast’ with a one-off gig at Bethnal Green’s Billy’s Café

The Staves are back with new track ‘You Held It All’

The Staves are back with new track You Held It All

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY