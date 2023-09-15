Mae Muller drops album closer ‘Written By A Woman

Mae Muller’s hotly anticipated debut album, ‘Sorry I’m Late’, is due to hit shelves on 29th September, but today she’s shared another pre-release teaser in the form of LP closer ‘Written By A Woman’.

Of the new track, Mae has shared: ““It’s one of my favourite tracks on the album, it’s all about the female gaze and speaking about things from a woman’s perspective, which feels right to have it as the final track. I just think that a lot of the time, what men think women find attractive is not true at all – we don’t necessarily want an alpha male, we want someone who’s in touch with their feminine side and who isn’t afraid to show emotion. Being gentle is sexy as hell! There’s enough music out there that caters for the male gaze, so I wanted to write about what I find attractive.”

‘Written By A Woman’ follows Mae’s previous hit singles ‘I Just Came To Dance’ and ‘I Wrote A Song’, as well as the more gentle ‘MTJL’ and lead album track ‘Me, Myself & I’.

You can read our feature interview with Mae in our August 2023 print magazine - available here - and watch the official video for ‘Written By A Woman’ below: