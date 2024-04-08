The Trail

Kai: This wasn’t written as an intro-specific track, but it ended up being the perfect one for this album as it introduced some of the key ideas we kept coming back to. The scratchy guitars, big vocal lines and digital '90s synth sound all get introduced one by one, and all come across with the width and space we were looking for.

Dumb Guitar

Kai: 'Dumb Guitar' instantly felt like a single as it had the most direct and catchy chorus, and was one of the demos that guided us through the making of the rest of the album. We wanted to get the tone right - somewhere between the pop influence we were excited by, and the surreal nature of Dom’s lyric writing.

Dom: The synth melody that runs through most of the song kept making me think of the open ocean, and there’s a turbulence in the switch between the verse and chorus guitar riffs that got me writing about a situation involving a couple, trying to save their floundering relationship in a fictional beach resort somewhere in China.

Shipwreck

Kai: The drums on 'Shipwreck' very much came first - we were really enjoying the groove of this less common time signature, but didn’t want it to feel conspicuous, instead just finding the music that let it flow in a pleasing way.

Dom: This song took the longest to figure out the vocals for; we tried a bunch of ideas and none felt like the right path. The instrumental was rolling around the band for a good six months, then myself, Kai and Andrea got some time in our studio in Tottenham to focus on vocals and we built up the chorus together. The final vocal - "we’ve got something real girl..." etc - came to me in about ten seconds right at the end of the day! Last call!

Got Me

Dom: This little interlude was initially a sample that I sang those two lines over - we then deconstructed the sample and recorded all the parts in our own way. It really takes me back to Los Angeles… I remember being in my studio in Koreatown with Reggie and playing him the rough draft idea, hoping he’d have ideas for how to finish the vocal melody and embellish the idea more, and he just said: "finish it? It’s done!"

Boxing (feat. King Krule)

Kai: This came from quite an early guitar idea that Archy [aka King Krule] heard. He sent a voice note over, which itself might have been the best version - every time we tried to add stuff, it seemed to take away from the simplicity that made the song work, so we kept it pretty stripped back and direct in the end.