Festivals
Mount Kimbie, Nilüfer Yanya, Sorry and more to play Rally 2024
The community-driven arts and music fest is back for its second year.
Back again for 2024, South London’s community-driven arts and music festival RALLY will return this August for its sophomore year.
Mount Kimbie will be there to help mark the occasion in style, playing their first London festival show in seven years - a set which is sure to include cuts from their highly-anticipated, just-announced new LP ‘The Sunset Violent’.
Also on the lineup are mercurial singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya, cult genre-bending favourites Sorry, and London trio bar italia, while punters can also expect to enjoy a programme packed with DJ sets and arts initiatives courtesy of Tate Collective, Southbank Centre, NTS Radio and more.
Centered around collaboration and communal creativity, RALLY is the capital’s only festival to combine immersive visual art with experimental music, making it a celebration of DIY culture that’s not to be missed.
RALLY 2024 will take place on 24th August in Southwark Park, and presale registration is now open here. Check out the full lineup so far below:
Records, etc at
Sorry - There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved (Vinyl 7 - black)
Sorry - Let The Lights On (Vinyl 7 - black)
Sorry - Anywhere But Here (Vinyl LP - black)
Sorry - Anywhere But Here (Tape)
Sorry - Anywhere But Here (Vinyl LP - green)
Sorry - 925 (Cd)
Read More
Iceland Airwaves 2024 confirms Shygirl, Bar Italia, Mandy, Indiana and more
The unique festival is set to return to downtown Reykjavik in November.
22nd February 2024, 12:42pm
The Killers, Maneskin, Nia Archives and more complete Mad Cool lineup
They join the likes of Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam, and Bring Me The Horizon for the Spanish knees up.
1st February 2024, 11:27am
bar italia - The Twits
3-5 Stars
All those who lapped up ‘Tracey Denim’ will be satisfied here. ‘The Twits’ may yet charm a few more besides.
3rd November 2023, 8:50am
Young Fathers, Confidence Man and Jockstrap are standouts at an emphatically nice Green Man 2023
Quite possibly your favourite artist’s favourite festival.
23rd August 2023, 10:00am
Popular right now
5 Stars
Bleachers — Bleachers
Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!