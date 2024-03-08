Mount Kimbie, Nilüfer Yanya, Sorry and more to play Rally 2024

Back again for 2024, South London’s community-driven arts and music festival RALLY will return this August for its sophomore year.

Mount Kimbie will be there to help mark the occasion in style, playing their first London festival show in seven years - a set which is sure to include cuts from their highly-anticipated, just-announced new LP ‘The Sunset Violent’.

Also on the lineup are mercurial singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya, cult genre-bending favourites Sorry, and London trio bar italia, while punters can also expect to enjoy a programme packed with DJ sets and arts initiatives courtesy of Tate Collective, Southbank Centre, NTS Radio and more.

Centered around collaboration and communal creativity, RALLY is the capital’s only festival to combine immersive visual art with experimental music, making it a celebration of DIY culture that’s not to be missed.

RALLY 2024 will take place on 24th August in Southwark Park, and presale registration is now open here. Check out the full lineup so far below:

