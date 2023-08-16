For Paris Texas, even reaching their debut album feels like a culmination. The enigmatic, doggedly experimental hip hop duo began life with zero parameters, with an intention to change their name from show to show, perform music live without ever recording it, and generally, it seemed, do everything they could to stave off conforming. Indeed, it was only when they dropped breakthrough single ‘HEAVY METAL’ in February 2021 that the world beyond the Los Angeles underground scene they were birthed from were introduced to the duo - Louie Pastel and Felix, who remains mononymous.

That was the moment that the blue touch paper was lit and Paris Texas’ ascension began. Something about that single set imaginations afire, announcing as it apparently did an entirely singular voice. Who were these guys playfully seeing off bars over a minimalist backdrop of queasy guitars, littering the track with sonic quirks like the fading in and out of Felix’s voice? It sounded like the work of two men with zero regard for the established rulebook.

“I had been struggling to find somebody else who had the same taste in music,” says Louie on a Zoom call from their native California. “But actually, meeting Felix wasn’t really about that. It wasn’t like we met and both were like, ‘Shit! We’re so different! Fuck!’ The important thing was really that I’d met somebody who was totally open-minded. A lot of people have a very specific idea of what they want to do, and they’re not willing to deviate. It’s hard to find somebody who will put their ego aside and rock with your weird shit, and then match it with their own. We never told each other ‘No’. Neither of us ever said to an idea, ‘No, that shit’s dumb’. We were open to everything.”

Louie’s words help to illuminate how Paris Texas came to be after the pair first met at high school as teenagers with different musical interests (Felix was an experimental hip hop head, while Louie was in thrall to indie rock), but a similar distaste for genre boundaries. After ‘HEAVY METAL’, they had creative momentum, which they channelled first into bracingly carefree eight-track mixtape ‘BOY ANONYMOUS’, defined by its impressionistic instrumentals and mercurial changes of pace, and then EP ‘Red Hand Akimbo’. On the latter, the pair sounded as if they were settling into themselves, Felix’s lyrics witty and referential, and Louie’s beats ever weirder and less predictable.

Only now though, are they taking a step that perhaps they couldn’t have envisaged when they began: ‘MID AIR’ - their daring, sprawling debut album - sounds as if the pair took the Paris Texas atom, split it, and pressed record.