‘Teething’ is a record that truly runs the emotional gamut, from the opening snarling bite of ‘Marmite’ (“You’re like Marmite, fickle to me / Mixed reception, no one can agree”), to the tender euphoria of ‘My Only Love’, via the garage bounce of ‘Unpredictable’ and the immersive trance of ‘Endlessly Waiting’. Finally making a longform project allowed Porij the scope to fully embrace the broad sonic palette their trio of EPs dipped a toe into, while lyrically the album is, in Nathan’s words, “a beautiful space for Egg to be totally vulnerable and totally honest”.

It’s on ‘Stranger’ that this soul-baring is most apparent, as they explore their non-binary identity and experience of gender dysphoria with a candid transparency thus far unheard in Porij’s work. “I really didn’t like the song for a long time because it just felt too…” Egg pauses to take a sip of their pint. “I felt embarrassed by how raw it was. It’s been quite intense playing it live, but I also think that it’s been really beautiful to be able to share all of myself. And actually, I came out as non-binary in part due to Porij; back in the early days, we always got called a boy band, and I’d think, ‘You just heard me sing - do you think I’m chemically castrated?’”

They continue: “It was lockdown, and I kind of came to terms with things. We were about to release a single, so that element of pressure kind of gave me the guts to go, ‘I’ve gotta say this now’.” “We had a really good photo of you that we were gonna use for a social media post,” recalls James, taking up the story and smiling at Egg. “And you went, ‘Can I use that one to come out with?” They grin: “Yeah, ‘cos I thought I looked really hot in it!” The band all smile too, their mutual love for one another clear, before Egg acknowledges that many other queer people don’t receive the acceptance they deserve. “There’s such a horrific onslaught against trans people in the media right now, which is why it’s scary to put yourself out there. But that’s also why it’s really important.”

What would it have meant to have heard ‘Stranger’ or seen a non-binary person fronting a (pseudo) indie band when they were younger? Egg is quiet for a moment, then says: “I had a really wonderful experience on our January tour. We played Rough Trade in Nottingham, and afterwards this woman who worked in a school came up to me and said, ‘Thank you for being someone that young people can look up to’. I think that was the first time I’d actually really thought about it like that, because I’m just… living, as a person.

“And I bawled my eyes out, so in all the photos [with other fans] I’m just like, ‘It’s been a really good gig, thanks for coming’,” they say, scrunching up their face and pretending to sniffle as the others laugh. “It really blew my mind, and it was really touching for her to say that.”

These four should probably get used to interactions like this; with all its emotional and sonic range, ‘Teething’ taps into something that’s expansive yet intimate, broadly relatable yet poignantly specific, and utterly, unmistakably human. If anyone can put to bed the notion of dance music being devoid of depth, it’s Porij.

