Porij share latest album preview ‘Unpredictable’

Following the recent announcement that their debut album ‘Teething’ will arrive on 26th April (via Play It Again Sam Records), Manchester quartet Porij have now unveiled the third single to be lifted from the record, ‘Unpredictable’.
A cut inspired by UK garage, the track stems from a poem that vocalist and keyboardist Egg wrote about “missing the simplicity of my early life but craving the complexity of the life that could come. In that period of time everything felt quite up and down and I didn’t really know how I was going to feel from one day to the next.”
It also arrives accompanied by a mesmerising new video, of which director Maxi McLachlan has said: “It’s weird to say my main point of reference was video game character building menus, but that’s where it started! The point was to try and create a video where Egg is constantly rotating but their clothes transform until it becomes so extreme that they warp into other band members. When we first discussed the video we knew we wanted it to reflect the chaotic but very carefully produced track. I wanted to create the feeling that Porij becomes so unpredictable that not even the machines can handle it and the whole thing shatters.”
Watch it here:
Porij are currently gearing up to head across the pond for shows at SXSW and in New York, but you can catch them back here in the UK on their Spring headline tour on the following dates:
APRIL 2024
16 Newcastle, The Grove
17 Glasgow, King Tut’s
18 Manchester, Canvas Club
19 Leeds, The Wardrobe
23 Bristol, Trinity Centre
24 London, Electric Ballroom
30 London, Rough Trade East
Porij - Teething (Vinyl LP - black)
Porij - Teething (Cd)
