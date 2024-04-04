News
Porij share latest album preview ‘Ghost’
They’ve also added new instore dates to this month’s ‘Teething’ tour.
Following a string of recent singles (including ‘You Should Know Me’, ‘Unpredictable’, and ‘My Only Love’), ‘Ghost’ is the final pre-release track to be lifted from Porij’s upcoming debut album, ‘Teething’ (due to arrive on 26th April via Play It Again Sam Records).
Pairing vulnerable lyrics tackling grief and loss with the band’s now-signature euphoric production, the track arrives accompanied by a live session video. You can check that out below, and grab a copy of our Porij-featuring April ‘24 print mag here.
What’s more, the band have also just announced that they’re adding new instore dates to their imminent tour of the UK; find out all the details of where they’ll be stopping off below.
APRIL 2024
16 Newcastle, The Grove
17 Glasgow, King Tut’s
18 Manchester, Academy 3
19 Leeds, The Wardrobe
23 Bristol, Trinity Centre
24 London, Electric Ballroom
26 Manchester, Fopp (instore date)
27 Nottingham, Rough Trade (instore date)
29 Manchester, Piccadilly (instore date)
30 London, Rough Trade East (instore date)
MAY 2024
01 Bristol, Rough Trade (instore date)
02 Liverpool, Rough Trade (instore date)
