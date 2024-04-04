Porij share latest album preview ‘Ghost’

Following a string of recent singles (including ‘You Should Know Me’, ‘Unpredictable’, and ‘My Only Love’), ‘Ghost’ is the final pre-release track to be lifted from Porij’s upcoming debut album, ‘Teething’ (due to arrive on 26th April via Play It Again Sam Records).

Pairing vulnerable lyrics tackling grief and loss with the band’s now-signature euphoric production, the track arrives accompanied by a live session video. You can check that out below, and grab a copy of our Porij-featuring April ‘24 print mag here.

