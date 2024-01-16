Porij unveil details of forthcoming debut album ‘Teething

Dance-pop quartet (and DIY Class of 2022 alumni) Porij have today confirmed that they’ll be releasing their anticipated debut LP, ‘Teething’, on 26th April via Play It Again Sam. The news comes after they shared the irresistible earworm ‘You Should Know Me’ late last year, and arrives alongside a new album track entitled ‘My Only Love’.

Speaking about the single, the band have said: “I went to see ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ at the National Theatre and was completely struck by a moment in the closing monologue which has the line “Dancing with eyes half-closed because to open them would break the spell.” This felt so fitting to how I was immediately dealing with the conflict I was experiencing. The power of succumbing to denial felt particularly inviting. Over time the lyrics settled and this song anchors on the thoughts in the bridge saying ‘I don’t know if this will be my forever love but it’s my only love for now’. It’s easy to put pressure on a long term relationship but through this song I remembered to enjoy each moment and not take things too seriously.”

Having already got support slots for the likes of Coldplay and Metronomy under their belts - not to mention their own electrifying live shows - Porij are set to mark the release of ‘Teething’ this Spring with a series of dates around the UK, as well as handful over in the US.

You can watch the video for ‘My Only Love’ and check out Porij’s upcoming tour schedule below.

