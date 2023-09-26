It's been ten years since Friends split up. Why have you decided to release a solo album now?

I feel like I’ve always been more of an intuitive person creatively. I really like to do things at my own pace with my own community, and Friends attracted a lot of attention from people outside that. In 2013 when Friends was coming to an end I had other opportunities that just felt like they were centring my community more. It's not like I waited to make a solo album – I just decided things really aligned in a way that felt true to myself. And then when that happened I made an EP with a very dear friend of mine called Sam Mehran, and he and I were super close and that creative connection was really deep and sincere, so it was heartbreaking when he died the following year. It definitely took me a full year to recover from that on any level – emotionally, creatively, mental health wise, everything. The really beautiful thing about this album starting was it ended up being this intense unexpected healing process.

Nick Weiss (Nightfeelings) produced this record. How did you decide to work with him after losing Sam?

We initially got together to go through Sam's hard drives. We didn’t meet to say “let’s make an album,” we met because we shared this mutual friend and we were just trying to work through the grief and think about how to reconvene and rebuild our community. Out of that we released a posthumous album of Sam's music, but it was Nick very gently and firmly saying “I know this isn’t the first thing on your mind now but I wanna hear what you two were working on before this happened” that started it. I was in a weird place where I had so much baggage and pain intrinsically connected to music, so Nick was unintentionally this mediator to get me reconnected to my joy in writing and recording my songs. We worked for a year at all these demos I had started with Sam, and we wrote some new things too, and we both ended up relocating from New York to LA and finishing the album together.

What was the writing process like for 'Showing Up'?

This album is really a combination of two different times. It's a retrospective of songs that I started a long time ago that were on the back burner that I didn’t finish, and it's stuff I wrote that once I found my inspiration and my inner voice for music again. It's something that was also very intentional having gone through all this super intense, painful stuff. I wanted to make an album that sounds joyful and has a cathartic energy to it, and I think it's very cohesive for that – when you listen to it, it doesn’t sound like it's been stitched together from different time periods. I’m a field recorder in the way that I like to work. I get so inspired being out in the world and seeing things happen organically and making connections. One song started at a house party in 2018 at Mac DeMarco's house, and some of us were just jamming and my friend John Carroll Kirby was playing piano. I took a video of what he was playing, and there was this little chord build and turnaround which I loved, and I was like “is that already something?” And when I texted Kirby the next day and asked, he was like “I don’t even remember playing that, come over and let's build it up.”

Have you considered what a live show will look like for these songs?

My thought process behind the album was that I know I wanna play this album live, and I wanna feel empowered to have fun playing shows. Even though I love going to shows where its super heart-on-your-sleeve and everyone's crying, for me as an artist and a performer I know that I’m in my best element when I can be the ringleader of everyone getting high energy and a sense of catharsis and a sense of euphoric survival, rather than opening up the memories of the actual deeply painful stuff. Most of these songs I haven’t played live at all which is a new thing for me – when I started Friends it was a live thing before it was ever recorded, but now it's quite the opposite. When I was recording it was so fun for me as a producer having such an amazing network of musicians and collaborators, so on this album I’ve been able to build a supergroup for each song, and there was a part of me that was like “Fuck! How am I going to be able to do it justice live?” But I just had my first band practices a week ago and my live bandmates are a total supergroup, too.

