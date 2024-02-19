“I wanted to do something that felt a little more immediate and didn’t feel quite as abstract,” he explains over Zoom from his Los Angeles apartment. “I want something that feels like you know what’s going on within the first few seconds.”

With often little more than a modest assembly of samplers and synthesisers, lightly enhanced with treated guitar lines and tight, steamy vocal harmonies, ‘GRIP’ is a paradox: it is the most direct, streamlined version of serpentwithfeet to date, and yet also the most sonically exquisite and rewarding. “I think all the iterations of me are still me,” he considers, reflecting on the changes to his music over the years. “There are times when things need to have more weight and times when they need to feel more of the air. I think I’m just letting the pendulum swing.”

Serpent and his team of around ten producers – including Nosaj Thing and the collective I Like That – were painstakingly meticulous in the process of making ‘GRIP’ seem light to the touch. But whether it’s in the form of twitching banger ‘Damn Gloves’ or the intimate, sultry ‘Rum/Throwback’, one thing that’s paramount throughout the album is the glorification of physical human contact, whether in the public arena of a club or in the privacy of one’s own home.

“If god is a god at all, he lives in your grip,” he sings on ‘Lucky Me’, one of the tracks that takes us into a personal space behind closed doors. For an artist with a biblically evocative name, the line could be misconstrued as an iconoclastic provocation, but to Serpent, he is focused on the divine pleasure of holding a loved one close.

“I was thinking about the wonder of physical closeness, and somebody who you care about and who cares about you knowing how to touch you,” he says in his characteristically unhurried manner, taking his time to select his words. “It’s beautiful when we know the curves and contours of each other’s bodies; we know what things make us ticklish or what things arouse us, or what things soothe us after a difficult day. I wanted to make a project that rhapsodises about that.”

