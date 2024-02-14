News

serpentwithfeet shares final album preview ‘Ellipsis

The Orion Sun-featuring track lands ahead of the R&B artist’s new album this Friday.

14th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Ahead of the imminent arrival of third LP ‘GRIP’ (out this Friday, 16th February via Secretly Canadian), serpentwithfeet has given fans a final teaser in the form of new single ‘Ellipsis’ (feat. Orion Sun).

It’s a track that encapsulates the tenderness and vulnerability of the new album as a whole, and one which follows in the wake of previous cuts ‘Damn Gloves’ and ‘Safe Word’. ‘GRIP’ also heralds serpent’s theatre debut, as its songs formed the soundtrack to the critically acclaimed recent production Heart of Brick, which hit stages at the end of last year.

Listen to ‘Ellipsis’ (feat. Orion Sun) here, and dive into our full review of ‘GRIP’ below.

serpentwithfeet - GRIP

Album Review

serpentwithfeet - GRIP

A dynamic and sensual album, rich with imagery, peppered with romance, and imbued with joy.

The full tracklist for ‘GRIP’ is:
1. Damn Gloves (ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Yanga Yaya)
2. Safe Word
3. Spades
4. Deep End
5. Rum / Throwback
6. Black Air Force (ft. Mick Jenkins)
7. Hummin’
8. Ellipsis (ft. Orion Sun)
9. Lucky Me
10. 1 to 10

