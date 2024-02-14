serpentwithfeet shares final album preview ‘Ellipsis

Ahead of the imminent arrival of third LP ‘GRIP’ (out this Friday, 16th February via Secretly Canadian), serpentwithfeet has given fans a final teaser in the form of new single ‘Ellipsis’ (feat. Orion Sun).

It’s a track that encapsulates the tenderness and vulnerability of the new album as a whole, and one which follows in the wake of previous cuts ‘Damn Gloves’ and ‘Safe Word’. ‘GRIP’ also heralds serpent’s theatre debut, as its songs formed the soundtrack to the critically acclaimed recent production Heart of Brick, which hit stages at the end of last year.

Listen to ‘Ellipsis’ (feat. Orion Sun) here, and dive into our full review of ‘GRIP’ below.

