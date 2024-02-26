“I was very certain about wanting to do alternative music and, as a Black woman, occupying that space from probably when I was 16,” she explains. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing this’.” In the incendiary track’s video, SPIDER takes centre stage, dancing with a sense of abandon as a series of white men shout in her face; a very literal representation of her “own experiences online,” and how it can feel as a minority creator. “I remember my brother saying he’d shown some people the ‘ANTM’ music video,” she says. “He still lives in Ireland, and they were all quite taken aback and didn’t really know how to react or what to say. When he told them that I did music, they had all assumed I did R&B.

“Before, I was thinking maybe I shouldn’t be so persistent about this ‘being a Black woman in alternative music’ thing. I was like, ‘Things are changing, maybe I don’t need to shout about it as much’,” she continues. “Then he said that to me and I remembered there’s a world outside of my bubble. It brought me back to [the fact that] what I want to do is still important and needed.”

SPIDER’s next EP will see the singer tackle more powerful and thorny issues of “sex, objectification, desire and intimacy,” but she’s under no illusions that her offerings will win over everyone. “I’ve genuinely gotten some kind of hate on every song I’ve put out, regardless of subject matter, so it literally does not matter what I say; just the simple fact I exist is enough,” she shrugs. It’s an incredibly tough reality to contend with, but, says SPIDER, “all I can do is continue moving in authentic ways, and right now, what feels authentic to me is telling those people to go fuck themselves, so that’s what I’m doing.”