Shelf Lives, Spider and more kick off DIY’s Hello 2024 series in raucous style

Kicking down the door of 2024 for the first night of the run, hefty whacks of noise to blast the Christmas cobwebs away are the order of the day, starting with Bristol’s Mould - a tempo- changing trio that nod to elements of Squid-like songcraft but with a heavier, gnarlier edge. A mid-set highlight, entitled (we think) ‘Brace’ takes a liberal approach to left-turns, while their lone released single ‘Birdsong’ twitches along with far more raucous chutzpah than the mellow twittering of its namesake might suggest.

Having bolted over from a BBC Radio1 session to make it just in time for their set, Londoners C Turtle are in the throes of A Big Week. Mere hours away from announcing their debut album ‘Expensive Thrills’, there’s justifiable excitement around the quartet and tonight’s set of simultaneously tight-but-ramshackle lo-fi rock is proof of why. On new single ‘Shake It Down’, co-vocalists Cole Flynn Quirke and Mimi McVeigh trade lines with the howling vs deadpan duality of Pixies, while there are touches of Pavement and The Moldy Peaches to the idiosyncratic way they approach their craft.

