SPIDER drops new EP ‘an object of desire’

Having kicked off the year delivering a storming set at our Hello 2024 gig series back in January, SPIDER has now released a brand new project entitled ‘an object of desire’.

The EP comes hot on the heels of last year’s ‘HELL OR HIGH WATER’, and sees the Irish multi-hyphenate delve into the thorny issues that come with coming of age. Expanding further on this idea, she has said of the title track: “I feel like everyone has a moment in time after being intimate with someone, where they sit with themselves and go ‘I know I was supposed to enjoy that, and everyone speaks as if this is something I was supposed to enjoy - but I just didn’t. And I don’t know why.’ It kind of leaves you feeling like you’re broken or something, but no one talks about it!!”

Commenting on the EP as a whole, SPIDER has noted that ‘an object of desire’ “was a way for me to explore the conclusions that were put there by a religious upbringing that covered this area of life in so much shame and nonsensical conditions. It also allowed me to process the anger I had towards the ways I was mistreated in the past without the pressure of maintaining “grace”. This project feels like the most personal, freeing thing I’ve made thus far!”

You can catch SPIDER live in London for her debut headline show on 20th March at Camden Assembly, and watch the live video for EP cut ‘straight out the oven !’ here: