News

SPIDER drops new EP ‘an object of desire’

It’s all about what she calls the “Unholy Trinity of Young Adulthood” - sex, objectification, and self-worth.

26th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Spider, News, Listen, , Watch

Having kicked off the year delivering a storming set at our Hello 2024 gig series back in January, SPIDER has now released a brand new project entitled ‘an object of desire’.

The EP comes hot on the heels of last year’s ‘HELL OR HIGH WATER’, and sees the Irish multi-hyphenate delve into the thorny issues that come with coming of age. Expanding further on this idea, she has said of the title track: “I feel like everyone has a moment in time after being intimate with someone, where they sit with themselves and go ‘I know I was supposed to enjoy that, and everyone speaks as if this is something I was supposed to enjoy - but I just didn’t. And I don’t know why.’ It kind of leaves you feeling like you’re broken or something, but no one talks about it!!”

Commenting on the EP as a whole, SPIDER has noted that ‘an object of desire’ “was a way for me to explore the conclusions that were put there by a religious upbringing that covered this area of life in so much shame and nonsensical conditions. It also allowed me to process the anger I had towards the ways I was mistreated in the past without the pressure of maintaining “grace”. This project feels like the most personal, freeing thing I’ve made thus far!”

You can catch SPIDER live in London for her debut headline show on 20th March at Camden Assembly, and watch the live video for EP cut ‘straight out the oven !’ here:

Play Video

Get tickets to watch Spider live now.

Tags: Spider, News, Listen, , Watch

Spider Tickets

The Camden Assembly, London

Latest News

PJ Harvey shares video for new single ‘Seem An I’ featuring Ruth Wilson

PJ Harvey shares video for new single Seem An I’ featuring Ruth Wilson

Bleachers share latest album preview ‘Me Before You’

Bleachers share latest album preview Me Before You’

Fat Dog and Mandy, Indiana team up for ‘All The Same’ remix

Fat Dog and Mandy, Indiana team up for All The Same’ remix

Kings of Leon announce UK and Ireland tour dates in support of new album ‘Can We Please Have Fun’

Kings of Leon announce UK and Ireland tour dates in support of new album Can We Please Have Fun

CSS reunite for It’s Been A Number Of Years 20th anniversary tour

CSS reunite for It’s Been A Number Of Years 20th anniversary tour

Vinyl at Rough Trade

Ariana Grande - Sweetener artwork

Ariana Grande - Sweetener Vinyl LP - £39.99

RT Pixel
Mitski - The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We artwork

Mitski - The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We blue Vinyl LP - £32.99

RT Pixel
dEUS - Following Sea artwork

dEUS - Following Sea black Vinyl LP - £27.99

RT Pixel
Harry Styles - Harry Styles artwork

Harry Styles - Harry Styles Vinyl LP - £27.99

RT Pixel
Garbage - Anthology artwork

Garbage - Anthology yellow Vinyl LP - £34.99

RT Pixel

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY