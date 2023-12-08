Antony Szmierek, Shelf Lives, Home Counties & more to play DIY’s Hello 2024 shows at London’s Old Blue Last

Here at DIY we don’t believe in the January blues - we’re all about the January new music instead. And so, for four Tuesday evenings throughout the month, we’ll be bringing our annual showcase series back to London’s Old Blue Last with support from the independent music house state51, and saying Hello 2024!

Kicking off on Tuesday 9th, the first night will see dance-punk duo Shelf Lives top the bill, fresh from the release of recent EP ‘You Okay?’. They’ll be joined by rising alt-pop star SPIDER, fuzzy London grungers C Turtle, and punk upstarts Mould.

The following week (Tuesday 16th), recently-crowned BBC 6Music Artist of the Year Antony Szmierek will be headlining Night Two; he’s already sold out his next London show months in advance so this is gonna be a special one. Joining him will be the party-starting Babymorocco, Scottish-born pop boundary-pusher Kaeto, and mystical synth purveyor Vanity Fairy.

Tuesday 23rd will welcome idiosyncratic indie faves Home Counties ahead of their forthcoming May debut LP, ‘Exactly As It Seems’. Support comes from Fontaines DC-approved Nigerian-British rock newcomer Peter Xan, scuzzy poppers Cosmorat (who recently played DIY’s One Way or Another night with Parallel Lines), and East London indie agitator Humane the Moon.

And last but by no means least, we’ll be rounding off the series on Tuesday 30th January with a headline set from Italian-born R&B-electronic innovator Sans Soucis, alongside the ethereal synth sounds of Circe, buoyant dream-pop trio Night Tapes, and mysterious, experimental new outfit Ebbb.

As ever, entry is free on a first come, first served basis. These shows always pack out, so hot foot it down early to secure your spot.

Sign up on Dice to register your interest now, and we’ll see you at the Old Blue Last in January!