These “acts” refer to their soon-to-be trifecta of EPs which, in the new year, will be combined into a debut album: a multi-disciplinary narrative record following The Pilgrim’s journey across land (2022 debut ‘Act 1 (The Pilgrim)’), sea (this summer’s ‘Act 2 (Their God)’) and space. “The final EP is based around the final ascension up the hill,” Ike notes. Tapir!’s work draws inspiration from mythology, and thus religious or folkloric allegory can be found if the listener chooses to hear it. But the band take pleasure in the idea that The Pilgrim’s narrative doesn’t prescribe a single meaning. “I think people connect with folklore and folk music in this age due to some sort of speculative interpretation of the past,” muses guitarist Tom Rogers-Coltman. “It’s almost like nostalgia for something that never existed in the first place. But if you make your own folklore through, say, an album, you can create this alternative nostalgia that everyone relates to in a different way.”

“It’s that fixation on trying to find purpose,” continues Ike. “It’s important to have that, but then so is acknowledging that maybe sometimes there isn’t the finality we crave, whether that’s in terms of religion or other things in life.” And if that sounds expansive and cinematic in scope, it’s because Tapir! are both those things and more. Defying definition and eluding explanation, they’re leading us - much like The Pilgrim - to an unknown, but welcome, destination.

‘The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain’ is out on 26th January 2024 via Heavenly Recordings.