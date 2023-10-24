News
Tapir! announce details of debut album, ‘The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain’
They’ve also shared a video for their new track ‘My God’ and confirmed 2024 UK headline shows.
South London’s enigmatic six-piece Tapir! have today confirmed details for their forthcoming debut album, ‘The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain’, due out on 26th January 2024 via Heavenly Recordings.
A multi-medium record encompassing music, set design, short film and more, ‘The Pilgrim…’ will combine three acts - previous EPs ‘Act 1 (The Pilgrim)’, ‘Act 2 (Their God)’, and the as-yet unreleased third installment - to form a narrative of The Pilgrim’s travels through a mythical land.
To mark the announcement, the band have also shared ‘My God’ - a new single taken from the album’s third act, which comes accompanied by a mixed-media video directed by LA based art collective Everything Is Terrible.
Speaking about ‘My God’, vocalist Ike Gray has said: “Written during lockdown, ‘My God’ intends to promote persistence to carry on even when the world feels rotten. Whilst it highlights issues in the world such as commercialism, natural & man-made disasters it isn’t intended to be a criticism of religion but more so an open conversation about faith - whatever that may be for an individual. At the end of the day, we all have something we believe in to help us push through.”
Watch the video for ‘My God’ here:
Additionally, Tapir! have also confirmed details for a string of UK headline shows, due to take place in Spring 2024. Find out where they’ll be stopping off below.
MARCH 2024
20 Manchester, YES (Pink Room)
21 Glasgow, The Hug & Pint
22 Nottingham, Bodega
23 Leeds, Headrow House
28 Bristol, The Louisiana
APRIL 2024
04 London, Kings Place
Read More
The Neu Bulletin (Tapir!, Cosmorat, Sarah Meth and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
27th October 2023, 4:00pm
Tapir!: “this project is very much alive”
Creating their own Pilgrim’s progress via a trinity of mythology-fuelled, modern folk EPs, Tapir! are a band firmly in their own lane.
27th October 2023, 12:00pm
The Neu Bulletin (Tapir!, She’s In Parties, LIA LIA and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
1st September 2023, 1:20pm
Tapir! share video for ‘Gymnopédie’, alongside four-track EP ‘Act 2 (Their God)’
The London six-piece didn’t tease their new project with any pre-release singles, but you can dive straight into the full EP now.
29th August 2023, 10:38am
Popular right now
5 Stars
The Kills - God Games
Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.