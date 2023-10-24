News

Tapir! announce details of debut album, ‘The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain

They’ve also shared a video for their new track ‘My God’ and confirmed 2024 UK headline shows.

24th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Tapir!, News, Listen, , Watch

South London’s enigmatic six-piece Tapir! have today confirmed details for their forthcoming debut album, ‘The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain’, due out on 26th January 2024 via Heavenly Recordings.

A multi-medium record encompassing music, set design, short film and more, ‘The Pilgrim…’ will combine three acts - previous EPs ‘Act 1 (The Pilgrim)’, ‘Act 2 (Their God)’, and the as-yet unreleased third installment - to form a narrative of The Pilgrim’s travels through a mythical land.

To mark the announcement, the band have also shared ‘My God’ - a new single taken from the album’s third act, which comes accompanied by a mixed-media video directed by LA based art collective Everything Is Terrible.

Speaking about ‘My God’, vocalist Ike Gray has said: “Written during lockdown, ‘My God’ intends to promote persistence to carry on even when the world feels rotten. Whilst it highlights issues in the world such as commercialism, natural & man-made disasters it isn’t intended to be a criticism of religion but more so an open conversation about faith - whatever that may be for an individual. At the end of the day, we all have something we believe in to help us push through.”

Watch the video for ‘My God’ here:

Play Video

Additionally, Tapir! have also confirmed details for a string of UK headline shows, due to take place in Spring 2024. Find out where they’ll be stopping off below.

MARCH 2024
20 Manchester, YES (Pink Room)
21 Glasgow, The Hug & Pint
22 Nottingham, Bodega
23 Leeds, Headrow House
28 Bristol, The Louisiana

APRIL 2024
04 London, Kings Place

Get tickets to watch Tapir! live now.

Tags: Tapir!, News, Listen, , Watch

Tapir! Tickets

The Hug and Pint, Glasgow

Headrow House, Leeds

Latest News

Gently Tender share new standalone single ‘Country Folk’

Gently Tender share new standalone single Country Folk

Bob Vylan announce new album ‘Humble As The Sun’

Bob Vylan announce new album Humble As The Sun

86TVs release sophomore single ‘Higher Love’ and announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour

86TVs release sophomore single Higher Love’ and announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Zara Larsson announces new album ‘Venus’ and confirms 2024 UK and EU tour

Zara Larsson announces new album Venus’ and confirms 2024 UK and EU tour

Gretel Hänlyn shares new single ‘Cry Me A River’

Gretel Hänlyn shares new single Cry Me A River

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

October 2023

Latest Issue

October 2023

Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY