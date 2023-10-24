Tapir! announce details of debut album, ‘The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain

South London’s enigmatic six-piece Tapir! have today confirmed details for their forthcoming debut album, ‘The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain’, due out on 26th January 2024 via Heavenly Recordings.

A multi-medium record encompassing music, set design, short film and more, ‘The Pilgrim…’ will combine three acts - previous EPs ‘Act 1 (The Pilgrim)’, ‘Act 2 (Their God)’, and the as-yet unreleased third installment - to form a narrative of The Pilgrim’s travels through a mythical land.

To mark the announcement, the band have also shared ‘My God’ - a new single taken from the album’s third act, which comes accompanied by a mixed-media video directed by LA based art collective Everything Is Terrible.

Speaking about ‘My God’, vocalist Ike Gray has said: “Written during lockdown, ‘My God’ intends to promote persistence to carry on even when the world feels rotten. Whilst it highlights issues in the world such as commercialism, natural & man-made disasters it isn’t intended to be a criticism of religion but more so an open conversation about faith - whatever that may be for an individual. At the end of the day, we all have something we believe in to help us push through.”

Watch the video for ‘My God’ here:

