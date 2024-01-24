Tapir! - The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain

Album Review
Tapir! - The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain4 Stars
An escapist dream and immersive story.
Immersed in the cinematic, the mythological and the art of experimenting, Tapir!’s debut is an ode to the power music has to transport. Here they’ve created a captivating universe. Enlisting a narrator to act as guide, they bed out the landscape of their world with finger-picked guitars, buoyant vocals and grounding strings. ‘On A Grassy Knoll (We’ll Bow Together)’ in particular is ethereal, as it leads into the twang-heavy ‘Swallow’. The reassuring ‘Eidolon’ is pieced together in calm, whisper-soft harmonies, and as it softens in its conclusion, ‘Mountain Song’ is a cleansing resolution to the outfit’s tale. In the cold of winter, Tapir! offer something to retreat into: ‘The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain’ is an escapist dream, and immersive story.
Read More
The Neu Bulletin (Tapir!, Cosmorat, Sarah Meth and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
27th October 2023, 4:00pm
Tapir!: “this project is very much alive”
Creating their own Pilgrim’s progress via a trinity of mythology-fuelled, modern folk EPs, Tapir! are a band firmly in their own lane.
27th October 2023, 12:00pm
Tapir! announce details of debut album, ‘The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain’
They've also shared a video for their new track 'My God' and confirmed 2024 UK headline shows.
24th October 2023, 10:49am
The Neu Bulletin (Tapir!, She’s In Parties, LIA LIA and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
1st September 2023, 1:20pm
Popular right now
5 Stars
Green Day — Saviors
2-5 Stars
NewDad — Madra
4 Stars