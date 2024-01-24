Album Review

Tapir! - The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain

An escapist dream and immersive story.

Tapir! - The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain

Reviewer: Neive McCarthy

Released: 26th January 2024

Label: Heavenly

Immersed in the cinematic, the mythological and the art of experimenting, Tapir!’s debut is an ode to the power music has to transport. Here they’ve created a captivating universe. Enlisting a narrator to act as guide, they bed out the landscape of their world with finger-picked guitars, buoyant vocals and grounding strings. ‘On A Grassy Knoll (We’ll Bow Together)’ in particular is ethereal, as it leads into the twang-heavy ‘Swallow’. The reassuring ‘Eidolon’ is pieced together in calm, whisper-soft harmonies, and as it softens in its conclusion, ‘Mountain Song’ is a cleansing resolution to the outfit’s tale. In the cold of winter, Tapir! offer something to retreat into: ‘The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain’ is an escapist dream, and immersive story.

