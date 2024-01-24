Tapir! - The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain

Immersed in the cinematic, the mythological and the art of experimenting, Tapir!’s debut is an ode to the power music has to transport. Here they’ve created a captivating universe. Enlisting a narrator to act as guide, they bed out the landscape of their world with finger-picked guitars, buoyant vocals and grounding strings. ‘On A Grassy Knoll (We’ll Bow Together)’ in particular is ethereal, as it leads into the twang-heavy ‘Swallow’. The reassuring ‘Eidolon’ is pieced together in calm, whisper-soft harmonies, and as it softens in its conclusion, ‘Mountain Song’ is a cleansing resolution to the outfit’s tale. In the cold of winter, Tapir! offer something to retreat into: ‘The Pilgrim, Their God and the King of My Decrepit Mountain’ is an escapist dream, and immersive story.