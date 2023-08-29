News
Tapir! share video for ‘Gymnopédie’, alongside four-track EP ‘Act 2 (Their God)’
The London six-piece didn’t tease their new project with any pre-release singles, but you can dive straight into the full EP now.
Following last year’s debut EP ‘Act 1 (The Pilgrim)’ and their signing to Heavenly Recordings, Tapir! are back with another mini collection of tracks: ‘Act 2 (Their God)’. Led by ‘Gymnopédie’ - which takes inspiration from Erik Satie, Woody Guthrie, and the ancient Greek Gymnopaedia festival - the EP continues Tapir!’s symphonic exploration of their fictional, red creature-inhabited world.
‘Act 2 (Their God)’ functions as the second installment of the band’s forthcoming, multidisciplinary narrative album, which will be released over three EPs and will incorporate paintings, set design, costumes, short films, puppetry and more (in addition to the music itself).
Of the new EP, Tapir!’s Ike has said: “I feel like this EP is the most melodramatic and theatrical - I think you can find humour in taking a feeling or emotion and pushing the boat out as far as you can with it (literally in our case). This EP is probably my favourite as it pulls the most inspiration from biblical and mythical sources - Eidolon being stolen from a Walt Whitman poem, Gymnopedie being stolen from Erik Satie and Broken Ark being stolen from the bible. I wrote most of the songs a long time ago but I love how they have all found a way of working together and fitting into the narrative of the project.”
Watch the video for ‘Gymnopédie’ below:
Explaining the concept behind the video, the band have said: “The music video takes the fictional narrative of the pilgrim and places it in the real world. From traversing grassy knolls and ploughing through the nether, the protagonist stumbles into a working film set on the beach. Here, they become part of a reenactment of Act Two's story, undergoing a symbolic baptism surrounded by Pyrrhic dancers and receiving the sacrament from a femme Jesus. The video will be part of the album's companion film, which will capture the full journey of the pilgrim.”
The full tracklisting of ‘Act 2 (Their God)’ is:
1. Act 2 (Their God)
2. Broken Ark
3. Gymnopédie
4. Eidolon
