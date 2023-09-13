'Mid Air’ delves into their relationship, from the heady uncertainty of the early days (‘Weightless’) to the intimate connection they now share (‘Twice’). It’s the first time Romy has put her sexuality front and centre in her songwriting, using female pronouns and eschewing metaphor for lyrical candour. Today she credits this newfound style of communication to a couple of different factors.

“It's me getting older and a bit more comfortable in my own skin. Shedding a little bit of that self consciousness, I just felt ready to just remove that barrier between onstage and offstage, and let down my guard a bit. At the same time, I found it very inspiring working with people like King Princess: younger, queer artists that are able to write unapologetically about how they feel and who they love.

“It's exciting to be more open about my sexuality,” she enthuses. “When I was growing up, I was always seeking out lesbian love stories and other bits of representation in the media. It was hard to find that, especially within the dance world. So I was excited to put my storyline into electronic music, even if it took me a little bit of time to believe I could embody this music in a live setting.”

Though still far from an exhibitionist, it’s startling to square this quietly self-assured artist with the timid 20 year-old that won the Mercury Prize back in 2010. Always a “pretty quiet person”, Romy admits that back then she found the intense public scrutiny tough to navigate. “Having a light shone on you suddenly, I froze up a bit. I didn't really know how to be, so I definitely held back.”

And those feelings of disorientation were wildly exacerbated by the fact that she was simultaneously enduring the very toughest of personal circumstances. Having lost her mother at the age of 11, her father passed away unexpectedly while The xx were playing in Paris.

“It was just this huge contradiction of the shock of my dad dying, with the adrenaline of the tour,” she recalls. “And my cousin, who I was really close with, also passed away that year. So I was experiencing this rollercoaster of grief while the band was doing incredible things and connecting with people in a way that we never expected. It wasn't until we finished touring the first album that I was able to process anything.”

Over a decade later, these experiences helped inform ‘Strong’, an unabashedly emotive trance track that feels like a nod to ATB’s ‘9pm (Till I Come)’ and that is inspired by her own emotional journey, as well as that of her late cousin’s son Luis. In the opening verse she coos, “You've been so strong for so long / You learned to carry this on your own / Let me be someone you can lean on.” The accompanying music video was directed by her wife, and depicts Romy embracing Luis on the dancefloor.

