Romy collaborates with Maisie Williams for new ‘She’s On My Mind’ video
It’s the closing track on her acclaimed debut solo album, ‘Mid Air’.
Having released her first solo album, ‘Mid Air’ - which DIY named among our Top 20 Albums of the Year - and rounded off a sold-out tour of the UK, Europe, and the U.S., it’s safe to say that Romy’s had a busy 2023.
But she’s not quite done yet; she’s shared a new video to accompany album closer ‘She’s On My Mind’, starring none other than actor Maisie Williams. Directed by Romy’s wife and frequent collaborator Vic Lentaigne, the video embodies the euphoric thrill of meeting someone on a dance-fuelled night out - watch it here:
Additionally, Romy’s also announced a series of further live shows across Australia, Asia, and North and South America. Check out her full upcoming tour schedule below:
DECEMBER 2023
30 Victoria, Australia, Beyond the Valley Festival *
31 Victoria, Australia, Wildlands Festival, Brisbane *
JANUARY 2024
01 Sydney, Australia, Field Day Festival*
03 Sydney, Australia, Liberty Hall**
04 Melbourne, Australia, Max Watts**
06 Perth, Australia, Field Day Festival *
09 Seoul, South Korea, Rolling Hall **
11 Tokyo, Japan, Yebisu Garden Hall**
MARCH 2024
23-24 CDMX, Mexico, Ceremonia Festival, Parque Bicentenario*
27 Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium ***
29 New York, NY, Knockdown Center ***
MAY 2024
14 Buenos Aires, Argentina, C Complejo Art Media ***
16 Santiago, Chile, Blondie ***
JUNE 2024
01 Barcelona, Spain, Primavera Sound, Parc Del Forum*
29 Denmark, Roskilde Festival*
* Festival show
** Club Mid Air headline show
*** Newly announced headline show (tickets on sale Friday 15 December)
