Romy collaborates with Maisie Williams for new ‘She’s On My Mind’ video

Having released her first solo album, ‘Mid Air’ - which DIY named among our Top 20 Albums of the Year - and rounded off a sold-out tour of the UK, Europe, and the U.S., it’s safe to say that Romy’s had a busy 2023.

But she’s not quite done yet; she’s shared a new video to accompany album closer ‘She’s On My Mind’, starring none other than actor Maisie Williams. Directed by Romy’s wife and frequent collaborator Vic Lentaigne, the video embodies the euphoric thrill of meeting someone on a dance-fuelled night out - watch it here: