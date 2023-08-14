It will come as little surprise to learn that the album’s weighty title is indicative of a record loaded with stories tangled up in life’s more complex moments. Written largely ahead of the pandemic, it wasn’t isolation that was fuelling Murray’s thoughts but a time before — one that was far more chaotic, but just as unstable. ​“Life just got really, really messy,” Murray begins. ​“I can’t lie; [being that messy] was so much fun, I had a riot, but everything became a volume thing; even when it was quiet, the room was always too loud, and I needed to deafen it out by being out and preoccupied.

“It seemed like a lot of my friends were going through a hard time, and everyone was a bit…” He pauses. ​“I don’t know why, but a lot of my friends were having [moments of] quiet self-sabotage, and I had it with them.” Stemming from a ​“really awful toxic relationship I’d entered into — and I take full accountability for it as well”, the tumultuous period soon found the singer struggling, trying to reconcile himself with his strengths and flaws, successes and failings.

“A lot of [the album], in a very twisted way, is an ode to a lot of my loved ones — including the guys — who were there and saw it in real time,” he explains. ​“If it sounds like the narrator on the record is struggling, there’s always someone else there who is leaning on them with love.” These ideas burst through on ​‘Ache’, with its lyrics on the ​“beauty in the darkness waving”, or the mates we’re told to cherish in ​‘My Friends Forever’.

“Then, a lot of what I’m talking about is also just rooted in ego,” Murray admits. ​“We’d had some problems in the band in the past as well because of, more often than not, my behaviour, which was just pure ego and pride. And it just had to go, all of it: fear, ego, pride, it all just had to go and be shed because it was just this fucking horrible waltz between the three of [those ideas] that wouldn’t end.

“It’s about shedding that and realising that you’re enough, and the people that you love so much love you for a reason, and it’s not this bravado, it’s not because you play music,” he continues. ​“It’s because they think you have a good heart and are a good person, fundamentally. And I had fucked that up numerous times by acting like a fucking asshole. It was shit, we had some awful times.” ​“But the fact that we’re all still here is testament to that,” Tom adds, in support. ​“Shout out for being vulnerable,” Jordan nods. ​“We’ve never wanted to be vulnerable before, we didn’t think it was cool,” Murray laughs, ​“but actually being vulnerable is the most fucking punk rock thing.”