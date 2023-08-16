Album Review

The Xcerts — Learning How To Live And Let Go

A fully realised version of who and what they have always been.

The Xcerts - Learning How To Live And Let Go

Reviewer: Ben Tipple

Released: 18th August 2023

Label: UNFD

From the cult-amassing 2009 debut In The Cold Wind We Smile’ to 2018’s stadium-ready Hold On To Your Heart’, The Xcerts have consistently demonstrated their ability to pen a perfect pop banger. As contemporaries have risen and fallen around them, their drive and work-ethic has powered on regardless with barely a blip in their catalogue. That their fifth studio album arrives following the longest break between records is telling. Pesky pandemic aside, the breathing space has kicked them up another notch, landing on a musical consistency that might have otherwise escaped them. 

Learning How To Live And Let Go’ takes a small step back from the all-out pop of their previous record, and lands a stylistic throughline that the band were perhaps always destined to make. GIMME’ launches the record with the unexpected ferocity that defined The 1975’s People’. That band’s influence rings out on the immeasurably catchy Lovesick’. It’s perhaps the one-plus minute Inhale(her)’ that presents the trio at their most thrilling, a haunting melody uniquely drenched in scuzzy guitar. It’s dangerously tempting to ask whether Learning How To Live and Let Go’ will be the moment that pushes The Xcerts to wider recognition. Regardless, this is a fully realised version of who and what they have always been.

Tags: The Xcerts, Reviews, Album Reviews

Latest News

Grian Chatten shares new video for ‘Bob’s Casino’

Grian Chatten shares new video for Bob’s Casino’

London duo Shelf Lives share new track ‘Off The Rails’

London duo Shelf Lives share new track Off The Rails’

HotWax share brand new single ‘Drop’

HotWax share brand new single Drop’

Self Esteem & Jake Shears to join cast of London’s Cabaret West End show

Self Esteem & Jake Shears to join cast of London’s Cabaret West End show

Sufjan Stevens announces new album ‘Javelin’

Sufjan Stevens announces new album Javelin’

Read More

The Xcerts talk new album, 'Learning How To Live And Let Go'

The Xcerts: Let it Go

Out of a period of personal and professional turmoil, The Xcerts have emerged closer and more united than ever; fifth album Learning How to Live and Let Go’ finds a band relaxing into themselves and reaping the benefits.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY