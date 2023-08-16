The Xcerts - Learning How To Live And Let Go

Album Review
The Xcerts — Learning How To Live And Let Go4-5 Stars
A fully realised version of who and what they have always been.
From the cult-amassing 2009 debut ‘In The Cold Wind We Smile’ to 2018’s stadium-ready ‘Hold On To Your Heart’, The Xcerts have consistently demonstrated their ability to pen a perfect pop banger. As contemporaries have risen and fallen around them, their drive and work-ethic has powered on regardless with barely a blip in their catalogue. That their fifth studio album arrives following the longest break between records is telling. Pesky pandemic aside, the breathing space has kicked them up another notch, landing on a musical consistency that might have otherwise escaped them.
‘Learning How To Live And Let Go’ takes a small step back from the all-out pop of their previous record, and lands a stylistic throughline that the band were perhaps always destined to make. ‘GIMME’ launches the record with the unexpected ferocity that defined The 1975’s ‘People’. That band’s influence rings out on the immeasurably catchy ‘Lovesick’. It’s perhaps the one-plus minute ‘Inhale(her)’ that presents the trio at their most thrilling, a haunting melody uniquely drenched in scuzzy guitar. It’s dangerously tempting to ask whether ‘Learning How To Live and Let Go’ will be the moment that pushes The Xcerts to wider recognition. Regardless, this is a fully realised version of who and what they have always been.
The Xcerts — Learning To Live And Let Go Transparent Light Blue Vinyl
£20
The Xcerts — Learning To Live And Let Go CD
£10
The Xcerts — In The Cold Wind Scarf
£10
The Xcerts — In The Cold Wind We Smile — Ten Year Anniversary Vinyl Heavyweight LP
£18
The Xcerts — In The Cold Wind We Smile — Ten Year Anniversary CD Album Deluxe CD
£10
The Xcerts — The Xcerts Pin Badge
£3
Read More
The Xcerts: Let it Go
Out of a period of personal and professional turmoil, The Xcerts have emerged closer and more united than ever; fifth album ‘Learning How to Live and Let Go’ finds a band relaxing into themselves and reaping the benefits.
The Xcerts share new single ‘Blame’
It is the latest teaser of their upcoming album, out in August.
The Xcerts announce new album ‘Learning How To Live And Let Go’
It’s preceded by new single ‘Jealousy’.
The Xcerts return with ‘GIMME’
The alt-pop-rock group have also announced their signing to Australian independent label UNFD.
Popular right now
Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.