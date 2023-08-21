Things get messy for The Xcerts in new video for LOVESICK’

To celebrate the release of their newest album, The Xcerts have released a new — and somewhat worryingly literal — video for one of its tracks, ​‘LOVESICK’.

Starting out as a more innocent performance-style clip which sees the trio channelling the giddy pop spirit of the track itself, the video then heads into slightly sicklier territory with all three members soon vomming up different coloured liquids. Delicious…

Speaking about the track itself — which gets taken from their recently-released fifth album ​‘Learning How To Live and Let Go’ — Murray Macleod has said: “‘Lovesick’ plays out almost like a twisted rom com. It’s about a relationship I was involved in that was, for all intents and purposes, comically bad. I wish it had been a cute ​‘will they or won’t they?’ situation, but it was more ​‘will they just fucking stop already?’. We just couldn’t get on the same page about anything but unfortunately for us, we were attracted to one another, and sex is god. It was all really unhealthy and we became somewhat obsessed with one another at any given moment, and the ol’ childish hot and cold treatment became a staple for the both of us. I didn’t want to write a wallowing heartbreak song, I wanted to write an anthem that was true to life and the lived experiences — full of ego, pride, humour, swagger and sex.”

The band are currently on a tour of UK record stores, and will then head out on a full headline tour later in the year. Check out their video for ​‘LOVESICK’ and their upcoming live appearances below, and read our recent feature with band here.