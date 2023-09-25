Building on from ‘Glitch Princess’’ ‘Don’t Be So Hard On Your Own Beauty’ - the album’s most organic-sounding centrepiece - ‘softscars’ sees yeule revel in a new sonic territory, stretching the expectations of their electronica to feel more grungy and lo-fi. Elsewhere, meanwhile, it also sees their focus turn to a decidedly more human experience than ones they’ve explored before.

“I’m so focussed on pockets of the internet, and pockets of niche culture, that ‘softscars’ was more confessional; I was looking into me,” they explain. Despite previously referencing the human form in their art, their reputation as a “digital native” - and a self-proclaimed “non-binary cyborg entity” - has unsurprisingly had them pinned as a more otherworldly creature, not entirely of this earth. ‘softscars’, and its reflection on such a physical and human act as scarring, in a way sees them beginning to consolidate those two halves.

“It was like, ‘What is something that I’m afraid to talk about?’ Music does this thing where you can talk about these things and you can be fearless with it. When you’re releasing music, some people look at the lyrics, some people look at the visuals; everyone takes it differently. But with most of my fans, I’ve noticed a lot of them pay attention to the lyrics and the poetry,” they explain. “I really wanted to take from that imagery of scars, because every time I wrote in my journal, it felt like it was transferring or imprinting that metaphorical scar in me onto paper. The songs are those scars. I feel like scars are a beautiful thing; it shows that you’ve lived and that you’ve experienced, and survived. It’s a beautiful thing to observe; it’s not a flaw, it’s part of my identity.”

That is, we suggest, going to be incredibly reassuring to those out there who struggle with their own scars. “In 2020, one of my friends had surgery on her back,” they explain, “and she had this long scar down the back of her spine and she was crying about how ugly she felt and how she couldn’t wear the clothes she wanted to wear anymore, and I was like, ‘Dude, you should embrace it’,” they say. “Another of my friends has had top surgery, and they look so beautiful; they take topless pictures, embracing it and it’s just part of them. Same with me; I’ve got surgery scars and old self-harm scars, but I think it’s really important to not be shamed. Shame is something that clouds a lot of people’s self-worth, and there’s a lot of beautiful imagery that comes with scars. That’s why I was so obsessed with them, making that the whole album.”

