yeule shares album title track ‘softscars

It comes following their recently announced North American and European tour dates.

Photo: Neil Krug

15th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

yeule has today shared ‘softscars’, the title track of their forthcoming new album (out digitally on 22nd September, with physical copies hitting shelves on 6th October via Ninja Tune). The single encapsulates the throughline of the record, exploring the marks and scars that past experiences have left behind.

Speaking about the new track, yeule has said: “In the garden of my mind, it’s dark and prickly sweet and sticky. And just like that the scar in my heart slashed across the center, the most precious one was made.”

‘softscars’ (the album) serves as the follow up to 2022’s acclaimed ‘Glitch Princess’, and it’s release will be celebrated with a run of tour dates across both North America and Europe. You can read more from yeule in our September 2023 print magazine - available here - and listen to ‘softscars’ below.

