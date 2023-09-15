News
yeule shares album title track ‘softscars’
It comes following their recently announced North American and European tour dates.
yeule has today shared ‘softscars’, the title track of their forthcoming new album (out digitally on 22nd September, with physical copies hitting shelves on 6th October via Ninja Tune). The single encapsulates the throughline of the record, exploring the marks and scars that past experiences have left behind.
Speaking about the new track, yeule has said: “In the garden of my mind, it’s dark and prickly sweet and sticky. And just like that the scar in my heart slashed across the center, the most precious one was made.”
‘softscars’ (the album) serves as the follow up to 2022’s acclaimed ‘Glitch Princess’, and it’s release will be celebrated with a run of tour dates across both North America and Europe. You can read more from yeule in our September 2023 print magazine - available here - and listen to ‘softscars’ below.
Read More
James Blake is on the cover of DIY’s September 2023 issue!
Our new issue also features Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule, Speedy Ortiz and loads more.
4th September 2023, 5:00pm
yeule shares latest pre-album track ‘Inferno’
Their new record ‘softscars’ is due to land later this month.
1st September 2023, 10:48am
yeule shares new track ‘ghosts’
The track gets taken from their forthcoming debut album 'softscars', due out next month.
9th August 2023, 5:06pm
Yeule shares video for new track ‘sulky baby’
The musician has also announced they’ve signed to Ninja Tune.
10th May 2023, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.