yeule - Softscars

Album Review
yeule - Softscars3-5 Stars
A touching third act.
On third record ‘softscars’, yeule sits at the intersection between bedroom pop and 2000s pop-rock. Where breakthrough ‘Glitch Princess’ depicted scattered synth-pop within dystopian internet servers, ‘softscars’ leans into the early-‘00s alternative that soundtracked their youth. yeule’s willingness to play with sonic landscape and sci-fi dystopia means their version of emo is more infectiously haunting than the blueprint: take the futuristic post-pop of ‘sulky baby’ and ‘ghosts’, or the interluding piano on ‘fish in the pool’, which feels like Dracula lit an oil candle while updating his MySpace profile. Expectedly, metaphor is much darker this time around, with yeule’s grief for a friend manifesting through raw, scratchy guitar, later settling within soft, glitching melodies. Like wounds healing into scars, yeule’s nostalgia combines with their wish to heal in a strange version of the future: the carefully curated ‘softscars’ is a gothic computer - a touching third act.
Read More
yeule shares album title track ‘softscars’
It comes following their recently announced North American and European tour dates.
15th September 2023, 3:45pm
James Blake is on the cover of DIY’s September 2023 issue!
Our new issue also features Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule, Speedy Ortiz and loads more.
4th September 2023, 5:00pm
yeule shares latest pre-album track ‘Inferno’
Their new record ‘softscars’ is due to land later this month.
1st September 2023, 10:48am
yeule shares new track ‘ghosts’
The track gets taken from their forthcoming debut album 'softscars', due out next month.
9th August 2023, 5:06pm
Popular right now
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.