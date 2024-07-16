86TVs unveil John McEnroe-starring video for new single ‘Komorebi’

Ahead of the release of their self-titled debut (arriving on 2nd August), band of brothers 86TVs have shared the latest track to be lifted from the LP - and this time, the single arrives alongside a John McEnroe-featuring video, too.

Entitled ‘Komorebi’ (the rather lovely Japanese word for ‘sunlight seeping through the leaves of trees’), their new song is a gradually building, subtly evocative affair, of which the band’s Will White has said: “I feel like this song hovers in mid-air, and I can circle around it observing the moment in time it came from. We recorded it live with a loop Jamie made playing out into the room which is neither fully in key or time but seemed to capture the essence of the song and the word ‘Komorebi’.”

In its accompanying video, tennis legend John McEnroe - who first met the band when Felix White composed the music for the ‘McEnroe’ feature documentary - plays the part of 86TVs’ therapist, who loses his temper upon realising that he can’t solve their problems.

“John landed on the day of the shoot in time for him to cover Wimbledon the next day”, shares Felix, speaking about the experience of working with John. “He really relished the role and frightened the life out of us, throwing us through tables, and smashing us over the head with chairs and vases.

“It’s not what Will would have had in mind when he wrote the words, but when ‘untie me from the stone, lift me up letting me go’ is coupled with John meditating on the carpet, after trying to rid his mind of our anxieties about our upcoming album release which has taken six years to come to fruition, you can’t help but feel some things are just meant to be.”

You can listen back to our podcast episode with Felix and check out the video for ‘Komorebi’ below.