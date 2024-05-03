News
86TVs announce self-titled debut album with new single ‘Tambourine’
The debut EP from the former Maccabees arrived back in January.
Former DIY digital cover stars 86TVs - aka The Maccabees’ Hugo and Felix White, their brother Will White, and Noisettes/Stereophonics drummer Jamie Morrison - have confirmed that their self-titled debut album will arrive on 2nd August.
It comes hot on the heels of the band’s debut EP ‘You Don’t Have To Be Yourself Right Now’ (which came out back in January), and has been launched via their storming new single ‘Tambourine’. “[It] was the first song we started working on as a band”, Will has said of the track. “It was written one summer when lots of people I knew were entering their thirties - a friend described their Dad as a ‘human tambourine’ and it all found its way into that song. It’s two minutes long, the most succinct and direct thing we’ve put out yet.”
Speaking about the LP more widely, in reference to the loss of their mother, Felix has shared that “the feeling of missing someone comes up a lot in many different ways on the album. There’s a complexity to grief. There are moments where it feels like it happened yesterday and others where you can’t even remember it. Maybe it feels that there are certain things that are easier to communicate in a song. After our first gig someone came up to me and said it sounded like The Strokes if they’d had therapy.”
Check out the video for ‘Tambourine’ - directed by Louise Mason and the band’s own Will White - and dive into the album’s full tracklisting below.
‘86TVs’ tracklist:
1. Modern Life
2. Tambourine
3. Days of Sun
4. New Used Car
5. Higher Love
6. Komorebi
7. Worn Out Buildings
8. Pipe Dream
9. Settled
10. Someone Else’s Dream
11. Spinning World
12. A Million Things
13. Need You Bad
14. Dreaming
15. Living Is A Drag
