Bastille’s Dan Smith shares first part of new project ‘&’ 

Today (Friday 26th July), Bastille frontman Dan Smith has announced details of his newest project, ‘&’ - or, ‘Ampersand’, if you will, a “collection of story songs” inspired by remarkable figures from throughout history.

Released via their moniker Bastille Presents - under which they’ve previously shared their Other People’s Heartache mixtape series - the full album is set to be released on 25th October, but each of its four parts will be shared in the run-up.

Today, the four tracks of Part One have landed, with Smith exploring his own role as a narrator (on ‘Intros & Narrators’), the plight and struggle of Eve (‘Eve & Paradise Lost’), the cursed love story of Narcissus (‘Seasons & Narcissus’), and a celebration of the interior life of 19th-century poet Emily Dickinson (‘Emily & Her Penthouse In The Sky’). Check out the tracklisting below.

Intros & Narrators

Eve & Paradise Lost

Emily & Her Penthouse In The Sky

Blue Sky & The Painter

Leonard & Marianne

Marie & Polonium

Red Wine & Wilde

Seasons & Narcissus

Drawbridge & The Baroness

The Soprano & Her Midnight Wonderings

Essie & Paul

Mademoiselle & The Nunnery Blaze

Zheng Yi Sao & Questions For Her

Telegraph Road 1977 & 2024

Alongside the release of ‘Part One’ today, Dan has also shared a video for the opening track ‘Intros & Narrators’, which was filmed in one take during his recent trip to The Bermuda Triangle with Greenpeace. Watch both the new video, and check out his introduction to the project itself, below.