Listen
Bastille’s Dan Smith shares first part of new project ‘&’
He has shared the first four songs to be taken from the project, with the full release due this October.
Today (Friday 26th July), Bastille frontman Dan Smith has announced details of his newest project, ‘&’ - or, ‘Ampersand’, if you will, a “collection of story songs” inspired by remarkable figures from throughout history.
Released via their moniker Bastille Presents - under which they’ve previously shared their Other People’s Heartache mixtape series - the full album is set to be released on 25th October, but each of its four parts will be shared in the run-up.
Today, the four tracks of Part One have landed, with Smith exploring his own role as a narrator (on ‘Intros & Narrators’), the plight and struggle of Eve (‘Eve & Paradise Lost’), the cursed love story of Narcissus (‘Seasons & Narcissus’), and a celebration of the interior life of 19th-century poet Emily Dickinson (‘Emily & Her Penthouse In The Sky’). Check out the tracklisting below.
Intros & Narrators
Eve & Paradise Lost
Emily & Her Penthouse In The Sky
Blue Sky & The Painter
Leonard & Marianne
Marie & Polonium
Red Wine & Wilde
Seasons & Narcissus
Drawbridge & The Baroness
The Soprano & Her Midnight Wonderings
Essie & Paul
Mademoiselle & The Nunnery Blaze
Zheng Yi Sao & Questions For Her
Telegraph Road 1977 & 2024
Alongside the release of ‘Part One’ today, Dan has also shared a video for the opening track ‘Intros & Narrators’, which was filmed in one take during his recent trip to The Bermuda Triangle with Greenpeace. Watch both the new video, and check out his introduction to the project itself, below.
Records, etc at
Bastille - Give Me The Future + Dreams Of The Past (Cd)
Bastille - Give Me The Future + Dreams Of The Past (Vinyl LP - clear)
Bastille - Give Me The Future (Vinyl LP - orange)
Bastille - Give Me The Future (Vinyl LP - black)
Bastille - Doom Days (Cd)
Bastille - Doom Days (Vinyl LP - black)
More like this
Bastille’s Dan Smith talks David Attenborough, Glasto, and Mr Blobby on Before They Knew Better
On the latest episode of DIY’s new podcast, we sit down with chart topping frontman Dan Smith of Bastille.
24th October 2023
Bastille share official video for Hans Zimmer version of ‘Pompeii’
Their collaboration with the iconic composer is in celebration of the track’s tenth anniversary.
22nd September 2023
Bastille share fan favourite track ‘No Angels’
The track — which features Ella Eyre — is a mash up of TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’ and The xx’s ‘Angels’.
15th June 2023
Bastille to release ‘MTV Unplugged’ album for Record Store Day
The set was first broadcast in December 2021.
14th April 2023
With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.