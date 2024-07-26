Listen

Bastille’s Dan Smith shares first part of new project ‘&’ 

He has shared the first four songs to be taken from the project, with the full release due this October.

Bastille's Dan Smith shares first part of new project '&'

26th July 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Today (Friday 26th July), Bastille frontman Dan Smith has announced details of his newest project, ‘&’ - or, ‘Ampersand’, if you will, a “collection of story songs” inspired by remarkable figures from throughout history.

Released via their moniker Bastille Presents - under which they’ve previously shared their Other People’s Heartache mixtape series - the full album is set to be released on 25th October, but each of its four parts will be shared in the run-up. 

Today, the four tracks of Part One have landed, with Smith exploring his own role as a narrator (on ‘Intros & Narrators’), the plight and struggle of Eve (‘Eve & Paradise Lost’), the cursed love story of Narcissus (‘Seasons & Narcissus’), and a celebration of the interior life of 19th-century poet Emily Dickinson (‘Emily & Her Penthouse In The Sky’). Check out the tracklisting below.

Intros & Narrators
Eve & Paradise Lost
Emily & Her Penthouse In The Sky
Blue Sky & The Painter
Leonard & Marianne
Marie & Polonium
Red Wine & Wilde
Seasons & Narcissus
Drawbridge & The Baroness
The Soprano & Her Midnight Wonderings
Essie & Paul
Mademoiselle & The Nunnery Blaze
Zheng Yi Sao & Questions For Her
Telegraph Road 1977 & 2024

Alongside the release of ‘Part One’ today, Dan has also shared a video for the opening track ‘Intros & Narrators’, which was filmed in one take during his recent trip to The Bermuda Triangle with Greenpeace. Watch both the new video, and check out his introduction to the project itself, below.

Play Video
Play Video

Tags: News, Bastille, Listen

More like this

