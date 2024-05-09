Festivals

DIY partners with BIMM University for The Great Escape events programme

It’s set to include two showcases from BIMM acts, plus a networking brunch.

9th May 2024

The Great Escape, News, Festivals

DIY are thrilled to announce that we’re once again partnering with our longstanding collaborators BIMM to present a programme of special events at this year’s The Great Escape Festival.

On Friday 17th May (next week!), we’ll be hosting a BIMM x DIY showcase at Brighton’s seafront venue Dust, spotlighting a slate of stellar BIMM acts from across the University’s campuses. In order of appearance, you’ll be able to catch: experimental electronic artist Emileo; jazz/dance/soul polymath IMMY; infectious indie-pop quintet Eighty-Eight Miles; mesmerising Berlin duo Kathlen Morrison; electric party-starters Neckbreakers; and forward-thinking production collective Wavy Abyss. It’s free entry for delegates and wristband holders, so we’ll see you down the front!

Check out the showcase’s set times below.

DIY x BIMM showcase
Friday 17th May @ Dust

12:15pm - Emileo (BIMM Dublin)
12:50pm - IMMY (BIMM Bristol)
1:25pm - Eighty Eight Miles (BIMM Birmingham)
2:00pm - Kathlen Morrison (BIMM Berlin)
2:35pm - Neckbreakers (BIMM London)
3:10pm - Wavy Abyss (BIMM Manchester)

DIY partners with BIMM University for The Great Escape Festival events programme

BIMM Alt Escape Showcase
What’s more, BIMM acts will be taking to the stage at Manchester Street Arts Club on Saturday 18th May too (between 12pm-10pm), this time as part of the BIMM Alt Escape showcase.

BIMM x DIY Networking Brunch
And if all that’s not enough, in between running around Brighton to catch all the ace music on offer, DIY and BIMM will also be hosting an invite-only networking brunch at the Leonardo Royal Hotel on Friday 17th May (10am-12pm), offering BIMM students the opportunity to connect with relevant industry professionals ahead of their later performances at Dust.

Wrap your ears around the BIMM x DIY The Great Escape 2024 Spotify playlist here:

Tags: The Great Escape, News, Festivals

Latest News

The Spanish Wave share their full schedule for The Great Escape 2024

The Spanish Wave share their full schedule for The Great Escape 2024

Hinds confirm details of new album ‘VIVA HINDS’

Hinds confirm details of new album VIVA HINDS’

GUM & Ambrose Kenny-Smith are teaming up again for new collaborative album ‘III Times’

GUM & Ambrose Kenny-Smith are teaming up again for new collaborative album III Times’

Opus Kink share new single ‘I Wanna Live With You’

Opus Kink share new single I Wanna Live With You’

blur announce feature length documentary blur: To The End

blur announce feature length documentary blur: To The End

Recommended

Lauran Hibberd - Girlfriend Material artwork

Lauran Hibberd - Girlfriend Material clear Vinyl LP - £24.99

RT Pixel
Jorja Smith - Falling Or Flying artwork

Jorja Smith - Falling Or Flying clear Vinyl LP - £17.99

RT Pixel
MGMT - Congratulations artwork

MGMT - Congratulations black Vinyl LP - £37.99

RT Pixel
Neil Young - Carnegie Hall 1970 artwork

Neil Young - Carnegie Hall 1970 black Vinyl LP - £24.99

RT Pixel
Everything Everything - Man Alive artwork

Everything Everything - Man Alive black Vinyl LP - £29.99

RT Pixel
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

2024 Festival Guide

Latest Issue

2024 Festival Guide

Featuring SOFT PLAY, Corinne Bailey Rae, 86TVs, English Teacher and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY