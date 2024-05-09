Festivals
DIY partners with BIMM University for The Great Escape events programme
It’s set to include two showcases from BIMM acts, plus a networking brunch.
DIY are thrilled to announce that we’re once again partnering with our longstanding collaborators BIMM to present a programme of special events at this year’s The Great Escape Festival.
On Friday 17th May (next week!), we’ll be hosting a BIMM x DIY showcase at Brighton’s seafront venue Dust, spotlighting a slate of stellar BIMM acts from across the University’s campuses. In order of appearance, you’ll be able to catch: experimental electronic artist Emileo; jazz/dance/soul polymath IMMY; infectious indie-pop quintet Eighty-Eight Miles; mesmerising Berlin duo Kathlen Morrison; electric party-starters Neckbreakers; and forward-thinking production collective Wavy Abyss. It’s free entry for delegates and wristband holders, so we’ll see you down the front!
Check out the showcase’s set times below.
DIY x BIMM showcase
Friday 17th May @ Dust
12:15pm - Emileo (BIMM Dublin)
12:50pm - IMMY (BIMM Bristol)
1:25pm - Eighty Eight Miles (BIMM Birmingham)
2:00pm - Kathlen Morrison (BIMM Berlin)
2:35pm - Neckbreakers (BIMM London)
3:10pm - Wavy Abyss (BIMM Manchester)
BIMM Alt Escape Showcase
What’s more, BIMM acts will be taking to the stage at Manchester Street Arts Club on Saturday 18th May too (between 12pm-10pm), this time as part of the BIMM Alt Escape showcase.
BIMM x DIY Networking Brunch
And if all that’s not enough, in between running around Brighton to catch all the ace music on offer, DIY and BIMM will also be hosting an invite-only networking brunch at the Leonardo Royal Hotel on Friday 17th May (10am-12pm), offering BIMM students the opportunity to connect with relevant industry professionals ahead of their later performances at Dust.
Wrap your ears around the BIMM x DIY The Great Escape 2024 Spotify playlist here:
Featuring SOFT PLAY, Corinne Bailey Rae, 86TVs, English Teacher and more!