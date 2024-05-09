DIY partners with BIMM University for The Great Escape events programme

DIY are thrilled to announce that we’re once again partnering with our longstanding collaborators BIMM to present a programme of special events at this year’s The Great Escape Festival.

On Friday 17th May (next week!), we’ll be hosting a BIMM x DIY showcase at Brighton’s seafront venue Dust, spotlighting a slate of stellar BIMM acts from across the University’s campuses. In order of appearance, you’ll be able to catch: experimental electronic artist Emileo; jazz/dance/soul polymath IMMY; infectious indie-pop quintet Eighty-Eight Miles; mesmerising Berlin duo Kathlen Morrison; electric party-starters Neckbreakers; and forward-thinking production collective Wavy Abyss. It’s free entry for delegates and wristband holders, so we’ll see you down the front!

Check out the showcase’s set times below.

DIY x BIMM showcase

Friday 17th May @ Dust

12:15pm - Emileo (BIMM Dublin)

12:50pm - IMMY (BIMM Bristol)

1:25pm - Eighty Eight Miles (BIMM Birmingham)

2:00pm - Kathlen Morrison (BIMM Berlin)

2:35pm - Neckbreakers (BIMM London)

3:10pm - Wavy Abyss (BIMM Manchester)

