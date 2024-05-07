Hinds confirm details of new album ‘VIVA HINDS’

Following the release of recent comeback single ‘Coffee’, Madrid’s Hinds have now announced that their fourth album, ‘VIVA HINDS’, will be arriving on 6th September via Lucky Number.

The news comes four years after their last LP (2020’s ‘The Prettiest Curse’), and in the wake of a series of significant changes for co-founders Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote (namely, the split from their former bassist and drummer, as well as their management team). Despite the turbulence, ‘VIVA HINDS’ promises to be an optimistic, forward-looking record, featuring collaborations with Beck and Fontaines DC’s Grian Chatten.

Lead single ‘Boom Boom Back’ (featuring Beck) is out today, and you can watch its band-directed video here:

