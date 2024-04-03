Festivals
Lala Hayden, Eva Ruiz & The Gulps are amongst Spanish acts set to play The Great Escape 2024
Eight Spanish artists will be playing this year’s edition of the Brighton fest, where Spain is this year’s lead country.
Today (Wednesday 3rd April), eight brilliant Spanish artists have been added to the line-up of this year’s Great Escape festival, where Spain is this year’s lead country.
Lala Hayden - aka Laura Hayden, former Anteros frontwoman - will be appearing alongside other acts such as R&B powerhouse Eva Ruiz and raucous quintet The Gulps at the Brighton festival, who will be shining a special spotlight on artists from across the country this year.
As part of The Spanish Wave presence at fest next month, there’ll also be performances from Sila Lua, Ona Mafalda, Mujeres, Mavica and Depresión Sonora, as well as other special activities highlighting the Spanish music industry.
That’s not all: there’ll also be a series of special events in the lead up to this year’s Great Escape, including a showcase in Madrid on 18th April - featuring Sila Lua alongside UK upstarts Noah & The Loners - before a second event takes place in London later in the month.
The partners for this year’s lead country are as follows: The Spanish Wave, AIE, Fundación SGAE, Instituto Cervantes, British Council, Live Nation España, Ticketmaster España, Radio 3, Mondo Sonoro, DIY, Sonido Muchacho, Altafonte, Houston Party, Sonidos Líquidos, Phe Festival, Mallorca Live Festival, Mercury Wheels, Planet Events, Producciones Baltimore, Mad Cool Festival, VEVO.
The content is brought to you as part of our partnership with The Spanish Wave.
Vinyl at Rough Trade
Explosions In The Sky - Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack For Public Television) black Vinyl LP - £27.99
Read More
English Teacher, Melin Melyn, Clarissa Connelly and more: ten of the best from ESNS 2024
Hitting the snowy streets of Groningen, we caught a bunch of firm faves and new finds.
22nd January 2024, 5:45pm
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.