Lala Hayden, Eva Ruiz & The Gulps are amongst Spanish acts set to play The Great Escape 2024

Today (Wednesday 3rd April), eight brilliant Spanish artists have been added to the line-up of this year’s Great Escape festival, where Spain is this year’s lead country.

Lala Hayden - aka Laura Hayden, former Anteros frontwoman - will be appearing alongside other acts such as R&B powerhouse Eva Ruiz and raucous quintet The Gulps at the Brighton festival, who will be shining a special spotlight on artists from across the country this year.

As part of The Spanish Wave presence at fest next month, there’ll also be performances from Sila Lua, Ona Mafalda, Mujeres, Mavica and Depresión Sonora, as well as other special activities highlighting the Spanish music industry.

That’s not all: there’ll also be a series of special events in the lead up to this year’s Great Escape, including a showcase in Madrid on 18th April - featuring Sila Lua alongside UK upstarts Noah & The Loners - before a second event takes place in London later in the month.

