Corridor, Bon Enfant, La Sécurité and more play UK shows for Québec Spring touring showcase

This month, some of the freshest new names making waves in Québec and beyond are hitting the road for Québec Spring - a touring showcase that transcends borders, bringing a selection of the province’s finest artists to prestigious showcases across the UK. As the buds blossom, so too does the promise of discovering new music that might just be the soundtrack of tomorrow.

Joining the fun for this year’s tour is a stellar lineup of eclectic guitar-driven bands, who’ll be gracing stages everywhere from The Great Escape to FOCUS Wales and beyond between 2nd-20th May (that’s right, proceedings are already in full swing!). Among those giving us a taste of Québec’s rich cultural landscape are: genre-hopping multi-instrumentalist ALIAS; art-punk collective La Sécurité; fiery riot grrrl duo DVTR; French language psych rockers Bon Enfant; pop/R&B polymath Soran; and indie rock quartet Corridor (whose fourth LP, ‘Mimi’, has just landed).

Wrap your ears around the Québec Spring playlist and check out where you can catch this year’s artists below.

