Corridor, Bon Enfant, La Sécurité and more play UK shows for Québec Spring touring showcase
They’re set to play a whole host of dates this month, including sets at The Great Escape, FOCUS Wales and more.
This month, some of the freshest new names making waves in Québec and beyond are hitting the road for Québec Spring - a touring showcase that transcends borders, bringing a selection of the province’s finest artists to prestigious showcases across the UK. As the buds blossom, so too does the promise of discovering new music that might just be the soundtrack of tomorrow.
Joining the fun for this year’s tour is a stellar lineup of eclectic guitar-driven bands, who’ll be gracing stages everywhere from The Great Escape to FOCUS Wales and beyond between 2nd-20th May (that’s right, proceedings are already in full swing!). Among those giving us a taste of Québec’s rich cultural landscape are: genre-hopping multi-instrumentalist ALIAS; art-punk collective La Sécurité; fiery riot grrrl duo DVTR; French language psych rockers Bon Enfant; pop/R&B polymath Soran; and indie rock quartet Corridor (whose fourth LP, ‘Mimi’, has just landed).
Wrap your ears around the Québec Spring playlist and check out where you can catch this year’s artists below.
QUÉBEC SPRING MAY 2024 SCHEDULE:
10th
FOCUS Wales
Bon Enfant @ The Rockin’ Chair 1 (Wrexham) - 19:15
DVTR @ The Rockin’ Chair 2 (Wrexham) - 22:45
On Tour
La Sécurité @ Kazimier Stockroom (Liverpool) - from 19:45
11th
On Tour
Bon Enfant @ In Colour Festival - Brudenell Social Club (Leeds) - 14:00
La Sécurité @ Sneaky Pete’s (Edinburgh) - from 19:00
FOCUS Wales
ALIAS @ The Rockin’ Chair 2 (Wrexham) - 19:00
12th
On Tour
La Sécurité @ Just Dropped In Records (Coventry) - from 18:30
Bon Enfant @ Band on the Wall (Manchester) - 20:30
13th
Networking Reception @ The Québec Government Office in London - from 3pm (invite only)
On Tour
La Sécurité @ Big Hands (Manchester) - Times TBA
14th
Canadian Showcase
Soran @ Studio1 - Strongroom (London) - 18:15
On Tour
La Sécurité @ The Lanes (Bristol) - 19:30
Bon Enfant @ Hare & Hounds (Birmingham) - 19:30
15th
On Tour
Bon Enfant @ The Lanes (Bristol) - 19:30
16th
The Great Escape Festival
M For Montreal/ NZ Music Commission Mixer: What’s 14000 Kilometres between friends? @ Patterns Upstairs (Brighton) – 12:00 RSVP here
M for Montreal showcase @ Patterns Upstairs (Brighton) - from 12:15
La Sécurité
Haviah Mighty
Choses Sauvages
Mock Media
Bon Enfant @ Acid Box Super Fuzz Weekender (Brighton) - 21:00
(La Sécurité is playing late night Thursday / early Friday in Brighton)
17th
The Great Escape Festival
La Sécurité @ Patterns Upstairs (Brighton) - 1:30
Corridor @ Canada House, Green Door Store (Brighton) - 15:30
Bon Enfant @ Canada House, Green Door Store (Brighton) - 16:10
(Bon Enfant playing late night Friday / early Saturday in London)
18th
The Great Escape Festival
Bon Enfant @ Dust (Brighton) - 00:15
Soran @ Canada House, Green Door Store (Brighton) - 13:30
Soran @ The Prince Albert (Brighton) - 23:30
On Tour
Bon Enfant @ The Shacklewell Arms (London) - 19:00
With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!