Bloc Party drop surprise new single ‘Flirting Again’
Next month’s show at Crystal Palace Park - their biggest headline to date - is now sold out.
Bloc Party have ramped up anticipation for their upcoming gig at London’s Crystal Palace Park on 7th July with the release of a brand new single, ‘Flirting Again’.
“[It’s] about being thrust back into the [dating] scene and trying to remember how it all works,” the band’s Kele Okereke has explained. “It’s about trying to appear desirable, whilst at the same time hiding the hurt that defines you. We are all carrying around the various scars that we have accumulated over the years, the heartbreaks that have come to shape how we give love and receive love. This song is about picking yourself up and carrying on.”
‘Flirting Again’ will likely get its live debut when Bloc Party take to one of Glastonbury Festival’s many stages this weekend, after which the band will be looking forward to their now sold-out Crystal Palace Park show, where they’ve confirmed they’ll be playing their seminal debut album ‘Silent Alarm’ in full. Plus, with support from the likes of The Hives, Friendly Fires, and The Mysterines, and with 25,000 people set to attend, it’ll be their biggest headline performance ever.
Watch the lyric video for ‘Flirting Again’ here:
