News

Bloc Party announce biggest show to date at London’s Crystal Palace Park

They’ll be joined by The Hives, Friendly Fires, The Mysterines and Connie Constance.

Photo: Wunmi Onibudo

6th December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Bloc Party, Connie Constance, Friendly Fires, The Mysterines, News

20 years on from the release of their first proper single, Bloc Party are set to play a huge anniversary show at London’s Crystal Palace Park on Sunday 7th July 2024 - their biggest gig to date. The band have confirmed that they’ll be playing their seminal debut album ‘Silent Alarm’ in full, as well as a range of other hits from across their discography.

“We’ve been having so much fun playing shows over the past year, so it makes sense to do something special for old and new fans, celebrating twenty years of Bloc Party”, the band’s Kele Okereke has commented. “We heard from a lot of people that they couldn’t get tickets for the ‘Silent Alarm’ gigs, so a one-off summer party playing that and the bangers feels like the right thing to do.”

Also joining the noughties icons will be Swedish rock’n’rollers The Hives (a UK exclusive performance), indie dance trio Friendly Fires, Scouse Arctic Monkeys-supporting quartet The Mysterines, and certified one to watch Connie Constance.

Tickets for the jam-packed day go on sale at 10:00am on Friday 8th December, so set those alarms! You can also find out more about The National’s forthcoming show at Crystal Palace Park here:

The National to play huge Crystal Palace Park show in summer 2024

On sale soon

The National to play huge Crystal Palace Park show in summer 2024

They'll be joined by Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Kevin Morby and This Is The Kit.

Tags: Bloc Party, Connie Constance, Friendly Fires, The Mysterines, News

Latest News

Electric Castle unveils Queens of the Stone Age, Massive Attack and Bring Me The Horizon for 2024 lineup

Electric Castle unveils Queens of the Stone Age, Massive Attack and Bring Me The Horizon for 2024 lineup

The Libertines share narrative-driven new single ‘Night of the Hunter’

The Libertines share narrative-driven new single Night of the Hunter

HighSchool offer up new single and video for ‘August 19’

HighSchool offer up new single and video for August 19

Adrianne Lenker unveils ethereal new single ‘Ruined’

Adrianne Lenker unveils ethereal new single Ruined

Bolis Pupul announces debut solo album ‘Letter To Yu’

Bolis Pupul announces debut solo album Letter To Yu

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

EP Review

Bloc Party - The High Life

Bloc Party - The High Life

As intricate, emotional and dextrous as ever, it seems being a little less serious suits Bloc Party after all.

19th July 2023, 7:58am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY