Bloc Party announce biggest show to date at London’s Crystal Palace Park

20 years on from the release of their first proper single, Bloc Party are set to play a huge anniversary show at London’s Crystal Palace Park on Sunday 7th July 2024 - their biggest gig to date. The band have confirmed that they’ll be playing their seminal debut album ‘Silent Alarm’ in full, as well as a range of other hits from across their discography.

“We’ve been having so much fun playing shows over the past year, so it makes sense to do something special for old and new fans, celebrating twenty years of Bloc Party”, the band’s Kele Okereke has commented. “We heard from a lot of people that they couldn’t get tickets for the ‘Silent Alarm’ gigs, so a one-off summer party playing that and the bangers feels like the right thing to do.”

Also joining the noughties icons will be Swedish rock’n’rollers The Hives (a UK exclusive performance), indie dance trio Friendly Fires, Scouse Arctic Monkeys-supporting quartet The Mysterines, and certified one to watch Connie Constance.

Tickets for the jam-packed day go on sale at 10:00am on Friday 8th December, so set those alarms!