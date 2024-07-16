News
Bob Dylan announces 2024 UK tour
The ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ shows will prohibit audience members taking videos on their phones.
Music legend Bob Dylan has announced that he’ll be performing ten shows around the UK this November, including three dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
The run of shows - dubbed the ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ 2024 UK tour - is the latest leg in a series of international live dates which kicked off in December 2021, and which has since seen Dylan play venues around the USA, Europe, and Japan.
Kicking off at Bournemouth’s Windsor Hall on 1st November, the newly announced tour will see Dylan stop off in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Nottingham, and Wolverhampton (where he’ll take to the stage at 7:30pm), before concluding with three nights in the capital (where his set will start at 8pm).
What’s more, it has been confirmed that audiences will be prohibited from filming the shows on video cameras or mobile phones, ensuring the events are even more special.
Tickets will go on sale here at 9am this Friday, 19th July; check out full details of the tour below.
Bob Dylan ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ UK tour dates:
NOVEMBER 2024
01 Bournemouth, BIC Windsor Hall
03 Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
05 Edinburgh, Usher Hall
06 Edinburgh, Usher Hall
08 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
09 Wolverhampton, The Civic Hall
10 Wolverhampton, The Civic Hall
12 London, Royal Albert Hall
13 London, Royal Albert Hall
14 London, Royal Albert Hall
