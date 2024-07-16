Bob Dylan announces 2024 UK tour

Music legend Bob Dylan has announced that he’ll be performing ten shows around the UK this November, including three dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The run of shows - dubbed the ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ 2024 UK tour - is the latest leg in a series of international live dates which kicked off in December 2021, and which has since seen Dylan play venues around the USA, Europe, and Japan.

Kicking off at Bournemouth’s Windsor Hall on 1st November, the newly announced tour will see Dylan stop off in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Nottingham, and Wolverhampton (where he’ll take to the stage at 7:30pm), before concluding with three nights in the capital (where his set will start at 8pm).

What’s more, it has been confirmed that audiences will be prohibited from filming the shows on video cameras or mobile phones, ensuring the events are even more special.

Tickets will go on sale here at 9am this Friday, 19th July; check out full details of the tour below.