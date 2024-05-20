News
Crack Cloud are back with details of new album ‘Red Mile’
The Canadian collective have shared its lead single, ‘Blue Kite’, and also announced a run of 2024 tour dates.
Freshly signed to Jagjaguwar, art punk collective Crack Cloud have returned with the news that their new album, ‘Red Mile’, will arrive on 26th July.
Originally conceived as a means to help its members recover from addiction, the band - now comprised of Zach Choy, Aleem Khan, Bryce Cloghesy, Will Choy, Emma Acs, Eve Adams, Nathaniel Philips and Jared Drake - have released three previous LPs, the most recent being 2022’s ‘Tough Baby’.
Of the album, Zach has said: “The music of Red Mile came naturally, and of its own volition. The Mojave had an elemental effect. The seemingly never-ending labyrinth of touring into exhaustion that characterized preceding years. And the externalization of Crack Cloud’s mythology, displaced and dismantled as we’ve grown out of ourselves, constantly, creatively reborn, by virtue and design. This is how I would describe Red Mile, and more generally, the group’s freefall, nearly a decade in the making.” You can read his full statement about the project here.
To mark the announcement, Crack Cloud have also shared the album’s lead single, ‘Blue Kite’, and confirmed a run of 2024 live dates in the UK, Europe, and the US (including their biggest UK headline to date at London’s KOKO). Check out both below:
Crack Cloud’s upcoming tour dates are:
AUGUST 2024
22 Malaga, Canela Party
SEPTEMBER 2024
04 Zurich, Bogen F
05 Brussels, Museum @ Botanique
06 Asten-Heusden, Misty Fields
07 Paris, Maroquinerie
09 Berlin, Lido
10 Copenhagen, Hotel Cecil
11 Malmo, Plan B
12 Stockholm, Hus 7
13th-14th, Oslo, By:Larm Festival
16 Cologne, Bumann & Sohn
17 Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord
18 Rouen, Le 106
19 La Rochelle, Sirene
20 Nantes, Lieu Unique
25 London, KOKO
26 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
27 Glasgow, Stereo
29 Dublin, Whelans
30 Manchester, Gorilla
OCTOBER 2024
01 Bristol, Lost Horizon
02 Brighton, Chalk
NOVEMBER 2024
18 Chicago, IL, Empty Bottle
20 New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom
The full tracklist for ‘Red Mile’ is:
1. Crack Of Life
2. The Medium
3. Blue Kite
4. Lack Of Lack
5. Epitaph
6. I Am (I Was)
7. Ballad Of Billy
8. Lost On The Red Mile
