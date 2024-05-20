Crack Cloud are back with details of new album ‘Red Mile’

Freshly signed to Jagjaguwar, art punk collective Crack Cloud have returned with the news that their new album, ‘Red Mile’, will arrive on 26th July.

Originally conceived as a means to help its members recover from addiction, the band - now comprised of Zach Choy, Aleem Khan, Bryce Cloghesy, Will Choy, Emma Acs, Eve Adams, Nathaniel Philips and Jared Drake - have released three previous LPs, the most recent being 2022’s ‘Tough Baby’.

Of the album, Zach has said: “The music of Red Mile came naturally, and of its own volition. The Mojave had an elemental effect. The seemingly never-ending labyrinth of touring into exhaustion that characterized preceding years. And the externalization of Crack Cloud’s mythology, displaced and dismantled as we’ve grown out of ourselves, constantly, creatively reborn, by virtue and design. This is how I would describe Red Mile, and more generally, the group’s freefall, nearly a decade in the making.” You can read his full statement about the project here.

To mark the announcement, Crack Cloud have also shared the album’s lead single, ‘Blue Kite’, and confirmed a run of 2024 live dates in the UK, Europe, and the US (including their biggest UK headline to date at London’s KOKO). Check out both below: