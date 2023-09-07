In Photos
In Photos: End of the Road 2023
Check out DIY’s photos from across this year’s End Of The Road, including Future Islands, Wet Leg, Flohio and more.
Always promising a truly magical end to summer, this year’s edition of End of the Road festival was no different. Whether enjoying majestic performances from the likes of Angel Olsen and Wilco, or whipping up a mosh pit to the chaotic sounds of King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Crack Cloud or Fat Dog, each corner of the Dorset event seems to offer something magnetic to get involved in.
Once again boasting an eclectic and packed bill - with a surprise appearance from Wet Leg, for good measure - and taking place against the beautiful backdrop of Larmer Tree Gardens, this year’s fest was one to remember. What’s more, now you can do just that, by checking out our review of the entire thing, or scrolling down to check out some of DIY’s snapshots from across the weekend…
Wet Leg, Woods Stage
Flohio, Big Top Stage
Future Islands, Woods Stage
Tapir!, The Folly Stage
Crack Cloud, Garden Stage
MF Tomlinson, The Folly Stage
Blue Bendy, The Folly Stage
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Popul, Big Top Stage
