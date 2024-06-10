News
FIDLAR announce new album ‘Surviving The Dream’
The band have ushered in their new chapter with the release of two new singles.
South Californian surf-punks FIDLAR are back with the news that their fourth album - and first LP in over five years - is due out on 20th September, a follow up to their 2023 EP ‘That’s Life’.
Entitled ‘SURVIVING THE DREAM’, the 13-track, self-produced, self-recorded project is, according to frontman Zac Carper, “about doubling down on what you love”. Expanding further on its concept, he has shared: “For us, it’s about playing shows and making music. Coming back after a few years away, our intention was to self-make an album that the 3 of us are stoked on. We’re very very very pumped on it and what’s to come. These songs are meant to be heard live with the fellow FIDIOTS going off.”
An album that promises to find the trio reckoning with change and the passage of time whilst still retaining their signature, hedonistic restlessness, ‘SURVIVING THE DREAM’ has been introduced via not one but two lead singles: ‘FIX ME’, and ‘GET OFF MY WAVE’. “We picked these two songs to lead off the record because it represents the energy we pull off live,” says Zac. “It’s all about the sad moshpit.”
Listen to both new songs and check out the LP’s full tracklist below.
‘SURVIVING THE DREAM’ tracklist:
1. FIX ME
2. LOW
3. SAD KID
4. DOWN N OUT
5. ORANGE COUNTY
6. BREAK YOUR HEART
7. GET OFF MY WAVE
8. CHANGE
9. MAKING SHIT UP
10. DOG HOUSE
11. I DON’T WANT TO DO THIS
12. NUDGE
13. HURT
