Griff marks Sabrina Carpenter support announcement with new single ‘Anything’

DIY’s June digital cover star Griff has been unveiled as one of the support acts for the US leg of Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming tour, and to celebrate the news she’s also shared her latest single, ‘Anything’.

Lifted from her forthcoming debut album ‘Vertigo’ (out on 19th July via Warner Music), ‘Anything’ is, in Griff’s words, “about the idea that you would go to any length to make someone care for you, but they don’t realise the power they hold.” Continuing, she has commented: “At a young age I think there’s often a bit of imbalance, and I wanted the song to capture the intensity of those young relationships.”

You can watch the visualiser for ‘Anything’ and dive into our In Deep digital cover interview with Griff below.