Griff marks Sabrina Carpenter support announcement with new single ‘Anything’

She’s also set to open for Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium tomorrow night.

21st June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

DIY’s June digital cover star Griff has been unveiled as one of the support acts for the US leg of Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming tour, and to celebrate the news she’s also shared her latest single, ‘Anything’. 

Lifted from her forthcoming debut album ‘Vertigo’ (out on 19th July via Warner Music), ‘Anything’ is, in Griff’s words, “about the idea that you would go to any length to make someone care for you, but they don’t realise the power they hold.” Continuing, she has commented: “At a young age I think there’s often a bit of imbalance, and I wanted the song to capture the intensity of those young relationships.” 

You can watch the visualiser for ‘Anything’ and dive into our In Deep digital cover interview with Griff below.

Catapulted into the spotlight with a BRITs win aged 20, Griff has spent the last few years ticking off bucket list achievement after bucket list achievement. Now, she’s finally launching debut album ‘Vertigo’, and for the singer-producer, the only way is up.

Play Video

Plus, the arrival of ‘Vertigo’ in July will be just the beginning of a frankly huge few months of touring for Griff - as well as those Sabrina Carpenter shows, she’s got her own international headline tour to embark on. Check out her full upcoming live schedule here: 

JUNE 2024
22 London, Wembley Stadium (supporting Taylor Swift)

JULY 2024
16 London, St Johns Church (Banquet instore + signing)
19 London, Rough Trade East (instore + signing)
20 Bristol, Rough Trade (instore + signing)
21 Birmingham, HMV The Vault (instore + signing)
22 Nottingham, Rough Trade (instore + signing)
23 Leeds, Jumbo (instore + signing)
23 Manchester, HMV (instore + signing)
24 Liverpool, Rough Trade
25 Glasgow, Assai

AUGUST 2024
13 Brisbane, Princess Theatre
15 Sydney, Enmore Theatre
17 Melbourne, Northcote Theatre
19 Auckland, Powerstation

SEPTEMBER 2024
13 Washington, 9:30 Club
16 Philadelphia, Theatre of Living Arts
17 New York, Terminal 5
20 Boston, House of Blues
21 Montreal, Le National
22 Toronto, Danforth Music Hall
24 Detroit, St Andrew’s Hall
26 Chicago, The Vic Theatre
27 Minneapolis, First Avenue, Mainroom
29 Denver, Ogden Theatre
30 Salt Lake City, The Depot

OCTOBER 2024
02 Vancouver, The Commodore Ballroom
03 Seattle, Showbox SoDo
04 Portland, Crystal Ballroom
06 San Francisco, Regency Ballroom
07 Los Angeles, The Wiltern
09 San Diego, The Observatory North Park
10 Tempe, The Van Buren
16 Bridgestone Arena, Nashville (with Sabrina Carpenter)
17 Chaifietz Arena, St Louis MO (with Sabrina Carpenter)
19 PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC (with Sabrina Carpenter)
20 John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA (with Sabrina Carpenter)
22 State Farm Arena, Atlanta (with Sabrina Carpenter)
24 Kia Center, Orlandao FL (with Sabrina Carpenter)
25 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL (with Sabrina Carpenter)
28 Moody Center, Austin TX (with Sabrina Carpenter)
30 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX (with Sabrina Carpenter)

NOVEMBER 2024
08 Glasgow, O2 Academy
09 Birmingham, O2 Academy
10 Bristol, O2 Academy
12 Manchester, Academy
13 London, Alexandra Palace
16 Paris, Élysée Montmartre
18 Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
19 Amsterdam, Paradiso
20 Antwerp, De Roma
22 Hamburg, Docks
24 Berlin, Huxleys
25 Copenhagen, Vega
27 Munich, Theaterfabrik
29 Lausanne, Les Docks
30 Milan, Magazzini Generalli

DECEMEBER 2024
02 Barcelona, Razzmatazz
03 Madrid, La Riviera

Get tickets to watch Griff live now.

In Deep

Griff talks her awaited debut album 'Vertigo' for DIY's In Deep digital cover

Griff: Higher And Higher

Catapulted into the spotlight with a BRITs win aged 20, Griff has spent the last few years ticking off bucket list achievement after bucket list achievement. Now, she’s finally launching debut album ‘Vertigo’, and for the singer-producer, the only way is up.

20th June 2024, 4:00pm

