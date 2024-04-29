News
Griff announces debut album ‘vertigo’
The BRITs Rising Star winner has also confirmed details of a headline world tour.
Having recently released the anthemic single ‘Miss Me Too’, Griff has now revealed that the track will feature on her newly-announced forthcoming debut album, ‘vertigo’.
Positioned as a coming-of-age record that explores her journey from a bedroom-based musician to international star, the LP - a compilation of three ‘volumes’ - is set to arrive on 19th July via Warner Music. Speaking about the record’s central concept, Griff has commented: “the album is about vertigo as an emotion and the dizziness and upside down feeling of heartache. I wanted to drop this project in parts, from insular low feelings (Vol.1) to desperate euphoria (Vol.2) and with volume three, the full story.”
You can listen to ‘Miss Me Too’ and check out ‘vertigo”s tracklist below.
1. Vertigo
2. Miss Me Too
3. Into The Walls
4. 19th Hour
5. Astronaut
6. Anything
7. Pillow In My Arms
8. Cycles
9. Tears For Fun
10. Hiding Alone
11. Hole In My Pocket
12. Everlasting
13. So Fast
14. Where Did You Go
Plus, to coincide with the album announcement, Griff has also confirmed that she’ll be hitting the road later this year for an international tour which will see her visit Australia and New Zealand, North America, the UK and Europe. Tickets for all dates will go on general sale on 3rd May; find out where she’s playing below.
AUGUST 2024
13 Brisbane, Princess Theatre
15 Sydney, Enmore Theatre
17 Melbourne, Northcote Theatre
19 Auckland, Powerstation
SEPTEMBER 2024
13 Washington, 9:30 Club
16 Philadelphia, Theatre of Living Arts
17 New York, Terminal 5
20 Boston, House of Blues
21 Montreal, Le National
22 Toronto, Danforth Music Hall
24 Detroit, St Andrew’s Hall
26 Chicago, The Vic Theatre
27 Minneapolis, First Avenue, Mainroom
29 Denver, Ogden Theatre
30 Salt Lake City, The Depot
OCTOBER 2024
02 Vancouver, The Commodore Ballroom
03 Seattle, Showbox SoDo
04 Portland, Crystal Ballroom
06 San Francisco, Regency Ballroom
07 Los Angeles, The Wiltern
09 San Diego, The Observatory North Park
10 Tempe, The Van Buren
NOVEMBER 2024
08 Glasgow, O2 Academy
09 Birmingham, O2 Academy
10 Bristol, O2 Academy
12 Manchester, Academy
13 London, Alexandra Palace
16 Paris, Élysée Montmartre
18 Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
19 Amsterdam, Paradiso
20 Antwerp, De Roma
22 Hamburg, Docks
24 Berlin, Huxleys
25 Copenhagen, Vega
27 Munich, Theaterfabrik
29 Lausanne, Les Docks
30 Milan, Magazzini Generalli
DECEMBER 2024
02 Barcelona, Razzmatazz
03 Madrid, La Riviera
Read More
Griff offers up video for new track ‘Miss Me Too’
It comes after the release of her recent three track project 'vert1go vol. 1'.
1st March 2024, 9:00am
Griff shares live performance film for latest project ‘vert1go vol. 1’
14th December 2023, 12:27pm
Griff releases ‘vert1go vol. 1’ and shares details of intimate UK/EU tour
The three track projects marks the start of a new era for the star.
23rd October 2023, 11:25am
Griff announces details of new project ‘vert1go vol.1’
She'll also be playing a run of sold-out intimate shows later this month.
10th October 2023, 12:28pm
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.