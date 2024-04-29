Griff announces debut album ‘vertigo’

Having recently released the anthemic single ‘Miss Me Too’, Griff has now revealed that the track will feature on her newly-announced forthcoming debut album, ‘vertigo’.

Positioned as a coming-of-age record that explores her journey from a bedroom-based musician to international star, the LP - a compilation of three ‘volumes’ - is set to arrive on 19th July via Warner Music. Speaking about the record’s central concept, Griff has commented: “the album is about vertigo as an emotion and the dizziness and upside down feeling of heartache. I wanted to drop this project in parts, from insular low feelings (Vol.1) to desperate euphoria (Vol.2) and with volume three, the full story.”

You can listen to ‘Miss Me Too’ and check out ‘vertigo”s tracklist below.

1. Vertigo

2. Miss Me Too

3. Into The Walls

4. 19th Hour

5. Astronaut

6. Anything

7. Pillow In My Arms

8. Cycles

9. Tears For Fun

10. Hiding Alone

11. Hole In My Pocket

12. Everlasting

13. So Fast

14. Where Did You Go