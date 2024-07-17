News
JPEGMAFIA defies predictability on new single ‘SIN MIEDO’
It’s the follow up to his first solo single since 2021, ‘don’t rely on other men’.
Having recently made his return with the incendiary ‘don’t rely on other men’ - his first solo track since 2021, and the follow up to last year’s Danny Brown collab album ‘SCARING THE HOES’ - JPEGMAFIA has now dropped his second release of 2024, ‘SIN MIEDO’.
Hitting the ground running with an choppy, pacey flow, the new cut draws on rap, metal, and electronic music for a three minute run of joyfully unpredictable chaos.
‘SIN MIEDO’ also arrives accompanied by an equally rough-around-the-edges video (which you can watch below), as well as the news that JPEGMAFIA’s ‘Lay Down My Life’ tour will be going global, with stops in the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand having just been added; tickets are on sale now.
JPEGMAFIA’s ‘Lay Down My Life’ world tour dates are as follows:
AUGUST 2024
07 The Fox Theater, Pomona, CA
08 Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV
10 The Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
11 The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT
13 McDonald Theatre, Eugene, OR
15 The Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA
16 Roseland Theater, Portland, OR
17 Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC
19 Virginia Street Brewhouse, Reno, NV
20 The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA
23, Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA
24 Marquee Theatre, Tempe, AZ
27 Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City, OK
29 Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX
30 Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, TX
31 White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs), Houston, TX
SEPTEMBER 2024
03 Revolution Live, Ft. Lauderdale, FL
05 Hopscotch Music Festival, Raleigh, NC
06 The Eastern, Atlanta, GA
07 The Beacham, Orlando, FL
10 The NorVa, Norfolk, VA
11 The Fillmore, Silver Springs, MD
13 Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA
14 Terminal 5, New York, NY
15 Roadrunner, Boston, MA
17 Fete Music Hall, Providence, RI
19 Rebel, Toronto, ON
20 Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH
21 Radius, Chicago, IL
JANUARY 2025
17 Hamburger Börs, Stockholm
18 Vega, Copenhagen
20 Huxley’s, Berlin
22 Alcatraz, Milan
24 NITSA @ Apolo, Barcelona
26 Elysee Monmartre, Paris
27 Ronda, Utrecht
28 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels
30 Olympia, Dublin
31 Albert Hall, Manchester
FEBRUARY 2025
02 Barrowland, Glasgow
04 Roundhouse, London
05 Chalk, Brighton
06 O2 Academy, Bristol
26 PowerStation, Auckland
28 Fortitude Music Hall (Intimate), Brisbane
MARCH 2025
04 Enmore Theatre, Sydney
07 Timber Yard, Melbourne
08 Metropolis Fremantle, Fremantle
