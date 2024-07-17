JPEGMAFIA defies predictability on new single ‘SIN MIEDO’

Having recently made his return with the incendiary ‘don’t rely on other men’ - his first solo track since 2021, and the follow up to last year’s Danny Brown collab album ‘SCARING THE HOES’ - JPEGMAFIA has now dropped his second release of 2024, ‘SIN MIEDO’.

Hitting the ground running with an choppy, pacey flow, the new cut draws on rap, metal, and electronic music for a three minute run of joyfully unpredictable chaos.

‘SIN MIEDO’ also arrives accompanied by an equally rough-around-the-edges video (which you can watch below), as well as the news that JPEGMAFIA’s ‘Lay Down My Life’ tour will be going global, with stops in the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand having just been added; tickets are on sale now.