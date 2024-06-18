News

Julien Baker schedules November 2024 shows at London’s EartH

The three night run will be her only UK or European live dates of the year.

Photo: Vincent Krichau

18th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Julien Baker, News

Julien Baker has announced that she’ll be playing a three-night residency at London’s EartH in November this year - her only live shows in the UK or Europe in 2024. 

The solo artist and boygenius member will perform in the capital on 19th, 20th, and 21st November, following an also just-unveiled run of dates around North America. Tickets for all headline shows (both London and North America) will go on sale at 10am local time this Friday, 21st June via Julien’s website.

You can check out her full upcoming tour schedule and revisit our review of boygenius’ triumphant Gunnersbury Park show last summer below.

A hedonistic whirlwind of empathetic tears and unrivalled joy engulfs boygenius&#8217; giant Gunnersbury Park show

Live Review

A hedonistic whirlwind of empathetic tears and unrivalled joy engulfs boygenius’ giant Gunnersbury Park show

The trio sit atop a rising spring of pure self-acceptance; powerful yet vulnerable and immeasurably relatable.

Julien Baker 2024 tour dates (+ = headline show)

SEPTEMBER 2024
23 Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL +
24 Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL +
25 Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL +
27 Washington, DC, The Atlantis +
28 All Things Go Music Festival, Columbia, MD
29 All Things Go Music Festival, Forest Hills, NY

OCTOBER 2024
01 The Concert Hall, Toronto, ON +
02 The Concert Hall, Toronto, ON +
21 Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco, CA +
22 Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco, CA +
23 Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco, CA +
25 The Bellwether, Los Angeles, CA +
26 The Bellwether, Los Angeles, CA +

NOVEMBER 2024
19 EartH, London, UK +
20 EartH, London, UK +
21 EartH, London, UK +

