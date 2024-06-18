Julien Baker schedules November 2024 shows at London’s EartH

Julien Baker has announced that she’ll be playing a three-night residency at London’s EartH in November this year - her only live shows in the UK or Europe in 2024.

The solo artist and boygenius member will perform in the capital on 19th, 20th, and 21st November, following an also just-unveiled run of dates around North America. Tickets for all headline shows (both London and North America) will go on sale at 10am local time this Friday, 21st June via Julien’s website.

You can check out her full upcoming tour schedule and revisit our review of boygenius’ triumphant Gunnersbury Park show last summer below.