News
Kim Gordon shares video for new single ‘ECRP’, directed by daughter Coco Gordon Moore
The non-album track arrives just ahead of her performance at Glasto this weekend.
Following the release of her second solo album ‘The Collective’, Kim Gordon has today shared a new standalone single, ‘ECRP’.
It arrives accompanied by a video directed by her daughter Coco Gordon Moore (whom Kim had with her fellow Sonic Youth founder Thurston Moore), in which chopped up shots of New York streets act as a visual representation of the track’s disorienting, industrial instrumentation.
Kim also kicks of a run of UK and European tour dates tonight with a headline performance at London’s KOKO, before heading to the West Country this weekend to play this year’s Glastonbury Festival.
You can check out the video for ‘ECRP’ and dive into Kim’s full 2024 tour schedule below.
Kim Gordon 2024 international tour dates:
JUNE 2024
25 London, KOKO
26 Birmingham, O2 Institute2 Birmingham
28 Graz, AZ, Elevate Festival
29 Luxembourg, Siren’s Call
30 Glastonbury Festival
JULY 2024
02 Prague, MEETFACTORY (sold out)
03 Gdynia, Open’er Festival
05 Roskilde, Roskilde Festival
06 Berlin, Festaal Kreuberg
18 Sydney, VOLUME at Art Gallery of NSW
19 Sydney, VOLUME at Art Gallery of NSW
20 Adelaide, Unsound Illuminate Adelaide
21 Brisbane, Open Frame Brisbane Powerhouse
24 Melbourne, Northcote Theatre (SOLD OUT)
25 Melbourne, Northcote Theatre
28 Naeba, Fuji Rock Festival
AUGUST 2024
02 Incheon, Pentaport
30 Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom
31 Portland, OR, Revolution Hall
SEPTEMBER 2024
01 Seattle, WA, Bumbershoot
27 Pioneertown, CA, Pappy + Harriet’s
29 Dana Point, CA, Ohana Festival
OCTOBER 2024
03 Tucson, AZ, Rialto Theater
26 Budapest, House of Music Hungary
28 Milan, Alcatraz
29 Bern, Dampfzentrale
30 Munich, Muffathalle
31 Brussels, Bozar
NOVEMBER 2024
02 Malmo, Plan B
03 Stockholm, Slaktyrkan
04 Oslo, Vulkan Arena
05 Gothenburg, Pustervik
07 Utrecht, Le Guess Who
09 Barcelona, MIRA Digital Arts Festival
11 Lisbon, ZDB no Capitolio
