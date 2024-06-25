Kim Gordon shares video for new single ‘ECRP’, directed by daughter Coco Gordon Moore

Following the release of her second solo album ‘The Collective’, Kim Gordon has today shared a new standalone single, ‘ECRP’.

It arrives accompanied by a video directed by her daughter Coco Gordon Moore (whom Kim had with her fellow Sonic Youth founder Thurston Moore), in which chopped up shots of New York streets act as a visual representation of the track’s disorienting, industrial instrumentation.

Kim also kicks of a run of UK and European tour dates tonight with a headline performance at London’s KOKO, before heading to the West Country this weekend to play this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

You can check out the video for ‘ECRP’ and dive into Kim’s full 2024 tour schedule below.