News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard to release 26th album ‘Flight b741’ next month

The release will follow their triumphant turn headlining South London’s Wide Awake Festival back in May.

16th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, News

The most prolific band in music, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, have announced that their 26th studio album ‘Flight b741’ will arrive on 9th August 2024, as the first release on the band’s own (p)doom records imprint. 

The new LP is set to see the former DIY cover stars abandon madcap concepts and instead embrace a more relaxed sense of warm camaraderie, epitomised by its recently-released lead single ‘Le Risque’ - a track which sees drummer Michael Cavanagh assume vocals duties for the first time.

Indeed, ‘Flight b741’ promises to be King Gizz’s most collaborative offering to date, with the mic having been passed around frequently during the recording process. 

“We wanted to make something that was primal, instinctual, more ‘from the gut’,” the band’s Stu Mackenzie has shared, “just people in a room, doing what feels right. We wanted to make something fun.”

You can grab a print copy of our King Gizz-covering November ‘23 mag here, and watch the aviation-themed, Guy Tyzack-directed video for ‘Le Risque’ below. 

The Magic Circle: King Gizzard &amp; The Lizard Wizard

Interview

The Magic Circle: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

No one does it quite like King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: a group of freaky sonic adventurers who’ve moulded success into their own shape and become arguably the biggest cult band on the planet. On 25th (!) album ‘The Silver Cord’, they’re adding yet more unexpected strings to their already-bulging bow.

Play Video

‘Flight b741’ tracklisting:
1.   Mirage City
2.   Antarctica
3.   Raw Feel
4.   Field Of Vision
5.   Hog Calling Contest
6.   Le Risque
7.   Flight b741
8.   Sad Pilot
9.   Rats In The Sky
10. Daily Blues

Tags: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, News

Latest News

Benjamin Clementine, Nothing But Thieves, Picture Parlour and more to play Latvia’s Positivus Festival

Benjamin Clementine, Nothing But Thieves, Picture Parlour and more to play Latvia’s Positivus Festival

Orlando Weeks schedules Autumn 2024 UK headline tour

Orlando Weeks schedules Autumn 2024 UK headline tour

Laura Marling confirms new album ‘Patterns In Repeat’

Laura Marling confirms new album Patterns In Repeat’

Wunderhorse shine a light on the dark side with new single ‘Silver’

Wunderhorse shine a light on the dark side with new single Silver’

86TVs unveil John McEnroe-starring video for new single ‘Komorebi’

86TVs unveil John McEnroe-starring video for new single Komorebi’

Read More

Cover Feature

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard talk new album ‘The Silver Cord’ and look back on their huge career

The Magic Circle: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

No one does it quite like King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: a group of freaky sonic adventurers who’ve moulded success into their own shape and become arguably the biggest cult band on the planet. On 25th (!) album ‘The Silver Cord’, they’re adding yet more unexpected strings to their already-bulging bow.

8th November 2023, 11:30am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

July/August 2024

Latest Issue

July/August 2024

With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY