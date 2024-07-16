King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard to release 26th album ‘Flight b741’ next month

The most prolific band in music, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, have announced that their 26th studio album ‘Flight b741’ will arrive on 9th August 2024, as the first release on the band’s own (p)doom records imprint.

The new LP is set to see the former DIY cover stars abandon madcap concepts and instead embrace a more relaxed sense of warm camaraderie, epitomised by its recently-released lead single ‘Le Risque’ - a track which sees drummer Michael Cavanagh assume vocals duties for the first time.

Indeed, ‘Flight b741’ promises to be King Gizz’s most collaborative offering to date, with the mic having been passed around frequently during the recording process.

“We wanted to make something that was primal, instinctual, more ‘from the gut’,” the band’s Stu Mackenzie has shared, “just people in a room, doing what feels right. We wanted to make something fun.”

You can grab a print copy of our King Gizz-covering November ‘23 mag here, and watch the aviation-themed, Guy Tyzack-directed video for ‘Le Risque’ below.