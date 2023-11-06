King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are DIY’s November 2023 cover stars

Are there any bands quite as prolific as King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard? We would bet on ‘no’… Over the past thirteen years, the Aussie outfit have released 25 albums, toured relentlessly, amassed hundreds of thousands of fans and well and truly torn up the music industry rulebook in the process; not bad going for just over a decade. So, it’s about damn time we had them on the cover, and what better time than now? Fresh from the release of their latest full-length - and second album this year - ‘The Silver Cord’, we’re welcomed into their extraordinary world.

“I feel at peace in mayhem,” the band’s Stu Mackenzie tells us. “I think that’s why I’m drawn to playing shows. Even if I’m not always the biggest extrovert in real life, I’ve got that adrenaline junkie gene. It satisfies a part of me that I can’t satisfy anywhere else.”

Elsewhere in our November 2023 issue, we usher in the newest era of IDLES thanks to their recent (not-so-)secret London show, we celebrate the long-awaited debut of Jelani Blackman, and discover the tragic but affirming story at the heart of Sleater-Kinney’s new album. We also speak to the genre-bending auteur Tkay Maidza about her new record ‘Sweet Release’, pay a visit to the Baby Kingdom around the release of Baby Queen’s debut, and delve into the forthcoming reflective new release from Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes ahead of its release next year.

Plus, since it’s almost the end of the year (how, we’re not entirely sure…) we’ve rounded up a slew of DIY faves - including Matt Maltese, Lily from English Teacher, Eggy from Porij, Orla Gartland and Bill Ryder-Jones - to dissect some of 2023’s biggest musical moments.

Then over in our Neu section, we’re introducing three ace new acts in the form of Mary In The Junkyard, Paris Paloma and O., while in our Live Reviews corner, we offer up our verdict on recent shows from former cover star Lauren Mayberry, the reunited blink-182 and The Xcerts.

So what are you waiting for?! Just click the order button below to grab a physical copy of the mag (or do so over on our online shop), or browse to your heart’s content via Issuu now!